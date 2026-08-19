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Aaron Rodgers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Aaron Rodgers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers was 18th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 226.2. Heading into 2026, he is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Aaron Rodgers Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Rodgers' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points168.63620
2026 Projected Fantasy Points212.13526

Aaron Rodgers 2025 Game-by-Game

Rodgers accumulated 25.7 fantasy points -- 22-of-30 (73.3%), 244 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 1 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Jets25.722-for-30244400
Week 2Seahawks10.418-for-33203120
Week 3@Patriots11.716-for-23139210
Week 4Vikings12.818-for-22200100
Week 6Browns17.521-for-30235200
Week 7@Bengals22.623-for-34249420
Week 8Packers16.824-for-36219200

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Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers Receiving Corps

Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards last season (207.6 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes (327-of-498), with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Rodgers' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
D.K. Metcalf9959850613
Michael Pittman Jr.11180784712
Pat Freiermuth544148649

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Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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