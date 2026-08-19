Aaron Rodgers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers was 18th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 226.2. Heading into 2026, he is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Aaron Rodgers Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Rodgers' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 168.6 36 20 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 212.1 35 26

Aaron Rodgers 2025 Game-by-Game

Rodgers accumulated 25.7 fantasy points -- 22-of-30 (73.3%), 244 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 1 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 25.7 22-for-30 244 4 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 10.4 18-for-33 203 1 2 0 Week 3 @Patriots 11.7 16-for-23 139 2 1 0 Week 4 Vikings 12.8 18-for-22 200 1 0 0 Week 6 Browns 17.5 21-for-30 235 2 0 0 Week 7 @Bengals 22.6 23-for-34 249 4 2 0 Week 8 Packers 16.8 24-for-36 219 2 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers Receiving Corps

Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards last season (207.6 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes (327-of-498), with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Rodgers' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets D.K. Metcalf 99 59 850 6 13 Michael Pittman Jr. 111 80 784 7 12 Pat Freiermuth 54 41 486 4 9

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