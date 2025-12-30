Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Green Bay Packers and their 15th-ranked run defense (116.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Jones, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Packers.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Aaron Jones Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.16

52.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

0.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.36

17.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 90.7 fantasy points in 2025 (7.6 per game), Jones is the 43rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 161st overall.

In his last three games, Jones has picked up 28.1 fantasy points (9.4 per game), rushing for 172 yards and scoring one touchdown on 51 carries. He has also contributed 49 yards on eight catches (10 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Jones has delivered 36.2 total fantasy points (7.2 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 71 times for 251 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 71 yards on 12 receptions (15 targets).

The peak of Jones' season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, as he put up 12.9 fantasy points by catching three passes (on six targets) for 22 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Jones delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (0.5 points) in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for three yards on six carries with four catches for 22 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only two players this year.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two TDs against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed at least three passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has allowed only three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Green Bay has given up two or more receiving TDs to only two players this year.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this season.

Green Bay has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

Just three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Packers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.