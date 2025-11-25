Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 13 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), RB Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Seattle Seahawks, who have the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the league (90.8 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Jones, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming game versus the Seahawks.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Aaron Jones Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.92

52.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

0.11 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.61

15.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones has produced 54.5 fantasy points in 2025 (7.8 per game), which ranks him 46th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 183 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Jones has generated 26.7 fantasy points (8.9 per game) as he's run for 158 yards and scored one touchdown on 34 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 49 yards on nine catches (16 targets).

Jones has generated 39.5 fantasy points (7.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 251 yards with one touchdown on 48 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 84 yards on 13 receptions (22 targets).

The high point of Jones' fantasy season so far was Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he caught three balls on six targets for 22 yards, good for 12.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Jones delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (2.3 points) in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, running for 23 yards on five carries.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Seattle has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Seahawks have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.