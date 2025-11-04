Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Baltimore Ravens and their 21st-ranked run defense (123.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Aaron Jones Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.56

41.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

0.13 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.03

18.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 27.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.0 per game), Jones is the 53rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 234th overall.

In his last three games, Jones has picked up 15.1 fantasy points (5.0 per game), rushing for 116 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 19 carries. He has also contributed 35 yards on four catches (seven targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Jones' fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Chicago Bears, a game when he went off for 23 rushing yards on eight carries (for 12.7 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed three balls (on three targets) for 44 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Jones delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.3 points) in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, running for 23 yards on five carries.

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least two receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Baltimore this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Ravens this year.

