Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Chicago Bears -- whose run defense was ranked 28th in the league last year (136.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering Jones for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and information for you below.

Aaron Jones Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Game Date: September 8, 2025

September 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.62

61.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.06

15.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 190.6 fantasy points (11.2 per game) in 2024, Jones ranked 40th in the league and 16th at his position.

In Week 3 last year versus the Houston Texans, Jones put up a season-high of 20.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: 19 carries, 102 yards; 5 receptions, 46 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, Jones posted 17.6 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), via these numbers: 14 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 23 yards.

In his worst game of the year, Jones ended up with 4.3 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 39 yards. That happened in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones had 4.8 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 32 yards; 5 receptions, 36 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers).

Bears Defensive Performance

Last year, Chicago allowed four quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Bears last season.

In the passing game, Chicago allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Bears allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Chicago last season, eight players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Bears gave up a touchdown reception to 14 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Chicago allowed only three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the ground game, four players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bears last season.

In terms of run defense, Chicago allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

The Bears gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last year.

