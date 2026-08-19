Aaron Jones 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Aaron Jones put up 90.7 fantasy points last season, 43rd among all NFL running backs. The Minnesota Vikings RB is currently the 40th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Aaron Jones Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Jones' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|69.1
|179
|45
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|126.3
|75
|28
Aaron Jones 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones put up a season-high 12.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 9 carries, 47 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 22 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Bears
|12.7
|8
|23
|0
|3
|3
|1
|67
|Week 2
|Falcons
|2.3
|5
|23
|0
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|3.0
|5
|15
|0
|4
|2
|0
|30
|Week 9
|@Lions
|9.8
|9
|78
|0
|2
|2
|0
|98
|Week 10
|Ravens
|12.9
|9
|47
|1
|6
|3
|0
|69
|Week 11
|Bears
|8.1
|16
|70
|0
|6
|3
|0
|81
|Week 12
|@Packers
|5.7
|9
|41
|0
|4
|3
|0
|57
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Aaron Jones vs. Other Vikings Rushers
The Vikings threw the ball on 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Jones' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Aaron Jones
|132
|548
|2
|14
|4.2
|Jordan Mason
|159
|758
|6
|26
|4.8
|J.J. McCarthy
|37
|181
|4
|6
|4.9
|Kyler Murray
|29
|173
|1
|3
|6.0
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Aaron Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.