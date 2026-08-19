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Aaron Jones 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Aaron Jones 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Aaron Jones put up 90.7 fantasy points last season, 43rd among all NFL running backs. The Minnesota Vikings RB is currently the 40th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Aaron Jones Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Jones' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points69.117945
2026 Projected Fantasy Points126.37528

Aaron Jones 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones put up a season-high 12.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 9 carries, 47 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 22 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Bears12.7823033167
Week 2Falcons2.3523010023
Week 8@Chargers3.0515042030
Week 9@Lions9.8978022098
Week 10Ravens12.9947163069
Week 11Bears8.11670063081
Week 12@Packers5.7941043057

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Aaron Jones vs. Other Vikings Rushers

The Vikings threw the ball on 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Jones' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones1325482144.2
Jordan Mason1597586264.8
J.J. McCarthy37181464.9
Kyler Murray29173136.0

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Want more data and analysis on Aaron Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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