Aaron Jones 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Aaron Jones put up 90.7 fantasy points last season, 43rd among all NFL running backs. The Minnesota Vikings RB is currently the 40th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Aaron Jones Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Jones' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 69.1 179 45 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 126.3 75 28

Aaron Jones 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones put up a season-high 12.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 9 carries, 47 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 22 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Bears 12.7 8 23 0 3 3 1 67 Week 2 Falcons 2.3 5 23 0 1 0 0 23 Week 8 @Chargers 3.0 5 15 0 4 2 0 30 Week 9 @Lions 9.8 9 78 0 2 2 0 98 Week 10 Ravens 12.9 9 47 1 6 3 0 69 Week 11 Bears 8.1 16 70 0 6 3 0 81 Week 12 @Packers 5.7 9 41 0 4 3 0 57 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Aaron Jones vs. Other Vikings Rushers

The Vikings threw the ball on 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Jones' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 132 548 2 14 4.2 Jordan Mason 159 758 6 26 4.8 J.J. McCarthy 37 181 4 6 4.9 Kyler Murray 29 173 1 3 6.0

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