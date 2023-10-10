A.J. Brown Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the New York Jets and their 14th-ranked pass defense (206.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Thinking about Brown for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Jets? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Brown vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.22

10.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.00

77.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 66.1 fantasy points this season (13.2 per game), Brown is the seventh-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 35th among all players.

In his last three games, Brown has caught 24 balls (on 35 targets) for 433 yards and two touchdowns, good for 55.3 fantasy points (18.4 per game).

The high point of Brown's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Washington Commanders, a matchup in which he tallied 29.5 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 9 receptions, 175 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he put up just 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Jets have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Jets have given up a TD catch by seven players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Jets this year.

