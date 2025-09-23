A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 19th-ranked passing defense (213 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Brown's next game against the Buccaneers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

A.J. Brown Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.69

69.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 20.4 fantasy points in 2025 (6.8 per game), Brown is the 39th-ranked player at the WR position and 134th among all players.

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Brown caught six balls on 10 targets for 109 yardsone touchdown, good for 16.9 fantasy points.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Buccaneers this year.

