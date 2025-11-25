A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Wide receiver A.J. Brown has a matchup against the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league (224.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Chicago Bears, Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

With Brown's next game against the Bears, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

A.J. Brown Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Game Time: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.72

67.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Brown is currently the 30th-ranked player in fantasy (114th overall), with 80.7 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has totaled 172 yards and one score on 17 catches (24 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 23.2 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that stretch.

Brown has posted 55.3 fantasy points (11.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 39 targets into 27 catches for 373 yards and three TDs.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 24.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, A.J. Brown delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (0.7 points) in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching two balls for seven yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Chicago this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Bears have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Chicago has allowed two or more receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Bears have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

