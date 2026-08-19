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A.J. Brown 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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A.J. Brown 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New England Patriots' A.J. Brown was 14th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 142.3. Heading into 2026, he is the eighth-most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, check out this article.

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A.J. Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Brown's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points126.06410
2026 Projected Fantasy Points164.5557

A.J. Brown 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Brown finished with 25.2 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cowboys0.81180
Week 2@Chiefs2.785270
Week 3Rams16.91061091
Week 4@Buccaneers0.79270
Week 5Broncos4.385430
Week 6@Giants8.096800
Week 7@Vikings24.1641212

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A.J. Brown vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Brown's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
A.J. Brown121781003712
Hunter Henry8760768722
Romeo Doubs8555724617
Kayshon Boutte463355164

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Want more data and analysis on A.J. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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