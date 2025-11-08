76ers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

76ers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (5-4) are underdogs (+5) as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (5-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The game airs on NBCS-PH and TSN. The over/under is set at 237.5 for the matchup.

76ers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -5 237.5 -180 +152

76ers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (60.6%)

76ers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread four times in eight games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Raptors are 5-4-0 this season.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over six times out of nine chances this season.

The Raptors have hit the over 44.4% of the time this season (four of nine games with a set point total).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (2-2-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over two of four times at home (50%), and two of five on the road (40%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 33.5 points, 5.1 boards and 8.5 assists.

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 17.6 points, 4.8 assists and 5.6 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 19.3 points, 5.5 boards and 1.4 assists.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Joel Embiid is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.6 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes gets the Raptors 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks (seventh in league).

Per game, Brandon Ingram gives the Raptors 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Raptors get 20.6 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Raptors are getting 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 8.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists. He is making 58% of his shots from the field and 45% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.