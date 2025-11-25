76ers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

76ers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Orlando Magic (10-8) face the Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) as only 1-point favorites on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The over/under is 229.5 in the matchup.

76ers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -1 229.5 -112 -104

76ers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (55.1%)

76ers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a record of 9-9-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 8-7-1 this season.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 11 times out of 16 chances this season.

76ers games this year have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

Orlando sports the same winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as it does on the road.

The Magic have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than road tilts (75%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results away (4-3-0) than at home (4-4-1).

76ers games have gone above the over/under 44.4% of the time at home (four of nine), and 71.4% of the time away (five of seven).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 23 points, 6.4 boards and 4 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 4.4 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 4.1 assists and 8.7 rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Anthony Black averages 11.8 points, 3 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 33 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

VJ Edgecombe averages 15.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also making 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Quentin Grimes averages 16.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He is making 56.5% of his shots from the field.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

