76ers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

76ers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Philadelphia 76ers (24-21) are favored by 9.5 points against the Milwaukee Bucks (18-26) on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBC/Peacock. The matchup's point total is set at 219.5.

76ers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -9.5 219.5 -375 +300

76ers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (58.1%)

76ers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The 76ers are 23-21-1 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 19 wins against the spread in 44 games this year.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 23 times out of 44 chances.

The Bucks have hit the over 38.6% of the time this year (17 of 44 games with a set point total).

In home games, Philadelphia owns a worse record against the spread (10-14-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-7-0).

The 76ers have gone over the total in 13 of 25 home games (52%), compared to 10 of 20 road games (50%).

This year, Milwaukee is 8-13-0 at home against the spread (.381 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-12-0 ATS (.478).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have finished over 10 of 21 times at home (47.6%), and seven of 23 away (30.4%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 29.4 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 boards.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7 points, 8.9 boards and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 boards and 5.4 assists for the Bucks.

Myles Turner averages 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is also draining 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Bobby Portis averages 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 46.5% from 3-point range (fourth in league), with 2 triples per game.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 4.6 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 49.3% of his shots from the field.

Per game, AJ Green provides the Bucks 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.