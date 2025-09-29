3 Tight Ends to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 5

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2025 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

That doesn't mean all hope is lost. Here are some players who could provide a lift to your tight end slot for this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 5

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Matchup: vs. Chiefs

Brenton Strange is still searching for his first double-digit fantasy point performance, but the utilization has been rock-solid. Strange saw 7 targets for the second consecutive game in Week 4, and he's now tied for the 10th highest snap rate at the position. That hasn't translated to a ground-breaking fantasy output, but it does put him on the streaming radar entering Week 5.

Strange's appeal largely stems from his usage the past two games, during which he leads the Jacksonville Jaguars in target share (20.6%) and target-per-route rate (27%). For the season, those would rank sixth and second at the position.

Now, the difficulty gets turned up a notch with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town on Monday Night Football in Week 5. KC is top 10 in fantasy points per target, yards per route run, and overall target rate allowed to the position.

Again, it's fair to question Strange's upside on a Jags offense which ranks a measly 17th in passing yards per game, particularly with two wide receivers with serious draft capital struggling to open the year. But he's proven to be a reliable safety-valve for Trevor Lawrence, and there's a legitimate floor here in season-long fantasy football leagues.

Even in a tough Week 5 matchup, Strange's usage has him on the TE1 radar. Given his low roster rate, Brenton Strange is a top tight end streamer for fantasy football in Week 5.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Matchup: at Ravens

Dalton Schultz is looking like the poster boy for tight end streamers in 2025. Though his roster rate remains low and the fantasy production isn't anything to write home about, Schultz's utilization is going to make him a viable tight end streamer week in, week out.

In Week 4, Schultz recorded 5 receptions on 6 targets for 30 yards and 5.5 fantasy points. That was the fourth consecutive game the veteran finished between 28 and 39 yards. He's yet to finish better than TE20 in any given week, but the usage is trending in the right direction.

Schultz's snap rate has risen every week this season -- up to 85% in Week 4. He ran a season-high 81% of the Houston Texans' routes on Sunday, tying for the team lead in target share (21.4%) for the second time in four games.

Across two games with Christian Kirk healthy, Schultz is tied for the team's second best target share (18.8%) and third highest air yards share (17.6%) while commanding 3 downfield targets and 1 of their 3 red zone targets. That isn't much, but it's honest work.

In Week 5, Schultz and the Texans head east to take on a Baltimore Ravens defense allowing the fifth most fantasy points per target and eighth most yards per route run to tight ends. They've allowed receptions on 26 of 27 tight end targets, easily the highest catch rate against the position.

Particularly if you're in search of a Week 5 tight end streamer with bye weeks here, Dalton Schultz makes a lot of sense.

Theo Johnson, New York Giants

Matchup: at Saints

With bye weeks upon us, we're going to have to dig a little deeper for our tight end streamers. That's especially true in Week 5 when two of fantasy's top-10 tight ends are off. I'd prioritize the two above if you're out your normal starter, but in deeper formats -- or if those two are already rostered -- Theo Johnson of the New York Giants has some Week 5 streamer appeal.

Johnson's been playing a ton for New York (79% snap rate) and his route participation has hovered around 60% for the season. Though we'd want a higher route rate from the second-year tight end, he's at least getting targeted when he's out there on passing plays. In the first game of the Jaxson Dart era, Johnson was targeted on 29.4% of his routes. Malik Nabers was the only other Giant over 20%, and he's now done for the season.

Theo Johnson could be the answer to how Malik Nabers' injury impacts the Giants in fantasy football. He caught Dart's first career touchdown pass and has been out there for 85.7% of New York's red zone snaps through four games. At the very least, he figures to be a touchdown threat for an offense which just got a quarterback upgrade but lost their top pass catcher.

But Johnson's Week 4 stat line (3 receptions on 5 targets for 17 yards and a touchdown) suggests he could be more than a tight end streamer down the line. That makes him a worthwhile add even for those fantasy teams with tight end set in stone.

Even so, Theo Johnson does profile as a top Week 5 streamer given the number of targets up for grabs in this offense. This week, Johnson will face the New Orleans Saints in an indoor game. New Orleans has been a pretty uninspiring defense to this point, and they've surrendered plenty of production to opposing tight ends. The Saints enter Week 5 allowing the 11th most fantasy points per target and 13th highest target rate to the position.

Johnson figures to improve alongside Jaxson Dart as the season goes on, and both young playmakers have a plus matchup in Week 5. In deeper leagues, that makes Theo Johnson a tight end to stream in fantasy football in Week 5.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.