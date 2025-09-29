3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 5

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 5

Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Matchup: vs. Tampa Bay

After finishing as QB11 in fantasy points per game in half-PPR leagues in 2024, Sam Darnold is flashing that same potential with 16.9 fantasy points per game over his last three games.

During the Seattle Seahawks' three-game winning streak, Darnold has displayed exceptional efficiency by posting a 5.4% completion percentage over expectation (CPOE) and 0.31 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) during the span -- per NFL Next Gen Stats. His 9.1 yards per passing attempt is tied with Lamar Jackson for the highest mark among qualifying quarterbacks.

Week 4's opponent -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- allows the 6th-highest adjusted pass success rate and 11th-highest CPOE. Tampa Bay's second-highest pressure rate has lifted the pass D, but Seattle is in the top half for the lowest quarterback sack rate allowed.

Darnold has also added to his fantasy value by giving up only two turnovers over his last three games and zero in his previous two. The Buccaneers are forcing the eighth-fewest takeaways per contest, suggesting Darnold will continue to take care of the ball.

According to Yahoo Sports, Darnold is rostered in only 21% of leagues. His consistent fantasy production should keep up in Week 5.

Jaxson Dart, Giants

Matchup: at New Orleans

In his New York Giants debut, Jaxson Dart made little impact in the passing game by completing 13 of 20 passes for 111 passing yards. He still racked up 19.8 fantasy points thanks to 10 rushing attempts for 54 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

If New York regularly utilizes Dart's legs at this rate, he could become a regular starter for many fantasy teams. Not only is Dart an excellent streaming option against the New Orleans Saints, he is our top waiver wire quarterback as a guy who could help for the rest of the season.

New Orleans has the sixth-worst adjusted pass defense while giving up the sixth-highest pass success rate, sixth-most yards per downfield target, and 8.0 yards per passing attempt (sixth-most). After facing a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has the fourth-best adjusted pass D in Week 4, Dart has a much better matchup as a passer for his second outing.

Furthermore, the Saints have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Dart could have plenty of success as a scrambler, too, as New Orleans has the lowest pressure rate in the NFL.

Darnold is probably the safer streaming option as Dart has only one start under his belt. Still, the rookie is an enticing option as he's available in 77% of leagues.

Bryce Young, Panthers

Matchup: vs. Miami

Following Darnold and Dart as our clear top streaming options, Bryce Young could be the next-best play as he's rostered in only 18% of leagues. Young's play has been poor for the most part, carrying -0.21 EPA/db while coming in under 12.0 fantasy points in three of four games.

However, we have some hope from Young posting 22.3 fantasy points in Week 2 (QB8). The Miami Dolphins have one of the league's weakest secondaries, touting the second-worst adjusted pass defense while giving up the highest CPOE, second-most yards per downfield target, and 8.9 yards per passing attempt (second-most).

Despite Young's shaky start to 2025, Pro Football Focus still credits him with a 79.2 pass grade on attempts of 20 or more yards. He could take advantage of Miami's tendency to allow the big play -- especially when wideout Tetairoa McMillan is a home-run threat.

Young has been down two receivers as Xavier Legette (hamstring) has missed the last two games while Jalen Coker (quad) has yet to make his season debut. Coach Dave Canales sounded hopeful about the two on Monday.

The addition of Coker -- who is eligible to return from the injured list this week -- would be a notable boost for this offense. If Young gets back Coker and/or Legette, he is a promising streaming option against a weak pass D.

