3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 4/4/25

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals

Player to Score 3+ Goals Player to Score 3+ Goals Alex Ovechkin +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

We’re going out on a limb with our first selection, but history is always written in memorable performances. Just three goals short of the all-time goal-scoring record, Alex Ovechkin can claim his spot atop the mantle tonight versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ovi has been on an unstoppable pace to end the season. The Washington Capitals forward has four goals over his last five games, accumulating 16 shots. That bumps Ovechkin’s season-long shooting percentage up to a career-best 18.0%, which is more sustainable than it may appear.

Washington has prioritized getting Ovechkin the goal-scoring record. He starts a mind-numbing 91.6% of his shifts in the attacking zone. Moreover, nearly 25.0% of his ice time comes on the man advantage, letting Ovi set up in his usual spot and accounting for 11 of his 39 goals on the season.

Ovechkin is the betting chalk in the anytime goal-scoring market, but his ceiling is higher against the beleaguered Blackhawks. We see value in backing him to record a hat trick and become the NHL’s all-time leading scorer.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Lucas Raymond +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Red Wings are turning to their best players to get them into the playoffs, which has resulted in a more prominent role for Lucas Raymond. He should be able to parlay that increased role into on-ice success versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

Raymond has been a stud all season, but he’s been asked to do more as the season concludes. The Swede has played more than 21 minutes in three straight games, which has resulted in an uptick in production. Raymond has recorded 14 shots over his last four games, recording four in all but one of those contests.

Naturally, there is also an analytics component to Raymond’s presumed success in tonight’s contest. He’s been on the ice for 102 goals this season, resulting in a 59.0% actual goals-for rating. Still, that puts him off the pace of his expected tallies of 103.0 and 60.3%, respectively. In reconciling those benchmarks, we should see an increase in scoring over the coming games.

Detroit continues to deploy Raymond in a scoring capacity. Starting 58.6% of his shifts in the attacking zone and leading the top powerplay unit, Raymond is in a prime position to record two or more points.

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Islanders

Anders Lee Total Points Minnesota Wild Apr 4 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The New York Islanders are superior to what their six-game losing streak implies. They can reverse that unfortunate trend in an inter-conference showdown versus the Minnesota Wild.

An increase in scoring appears inevitable for the Islanders, and Anders Lee should lead the charge. Lee has three points over his last five games. Still, that modest increase in scoring doesn’t do his production metrics justice.

Lee has been an absolute stud in the attacking zone. The American has 26 shots on net across the five-game sample, including a ten-shot and seven-shot effort. As expected, that's also increased scoring and high-danger chances, bringing Lee’s season-long averages up to 10.2 and 4.4, respectively.

As inferred by the price, bettors expect Lee to break out versus the Wild. Our analysis supports the same, leaving an edge in backing Lee to find his way onto the scoresheet.

