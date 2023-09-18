3 MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 9/18/23

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets to Target

Pete Alonso To Hit a Home Run (+470)

As the final two weeks of the MLB regular season commences, we’ll see a harsh line drawn between meaningful and meaningless baseball. Enter the New York Mets, who have all but been eliminated from postseason contention and come in tonight against a playoff-hopeful Miami Marlins squad.

Notwithstanding New York’s disappointing 2023 bid, there are still some great props worth targeting, and I’m turning to Pete Alonso to tighten the league-leading home-run race against Edward Cabrera.

Alonso knows how to go yard opposite Cabrera. He’s knocked in 3 four-baggers in 10 at-bats versus the Miami pitcher and is particularly dominant against northpaws, boasting a 48.8% fly-ball rate and 128 wRC+, with 33 of his 45 home runs coming from this split.

Meanwhile, Cabrera gives up a .356 wOBA, 39.4% hard-hit rate, and 36.2% fly-ball rate to right-handed hitters, as further evidenced by his woes against the Mets’ slugger.

With 13 games left in the Mets season, Alonso is capable of hitting the 50-homer mark. His advantageous matchup and atypically generous odds (+470) make the juice worth the squeeze on this one.

Jose Abreu To Record 2+ Bases (+100)

The Baltimore Orioles will visit the Houston Astros for an AL cross-divisional matchup, serving as one of the few games on this slate that has bearing on the postseason.

John Means is taking the hill for Baltimore in his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery, so keep an eye out for him to be in a vulnerable position against the reigning World Series champs.

The ‘Stros, meanwhile, tout one of the best offenses in baseball, including a .260 BA (4th in MLB), .332 OBP (4th), 112 wRC+ (5th), and one of the lowest strikeout rates in the league at 19.8% (28th). I’d look to Jose Abreu to make a splash versus Means and the O’s tonight.

Abreu has a brief but successful history against Means, putting up one single, one double, and one home run in seven at-bats against the former All-Star pitcher. While he is by no means having the MVP-caliber season of years past, Abreu has seen an uptick in power production as of late, posting a 45.2% fly-ball rate, 45.2% hard-hit-rate, and 21.1% HR/FB ratio thus far in September.

In 2021, pre-surgery, Means allowed a 47.4% fly-ball rate, so there is evidence that he is an extra-base-hit prone pitcher -- albeit a bit dated.

Though Means’ one-game sample size this season is minuscule, it’s still worth mentioning that he allowed two home runs, a 66.7% fly-ball rate versus righties, and a 10.5% barrel rate in last week’s outing against the St. Louis Cardinals. He also failed to strike out any right-handed batters and only produced a 9.3% swinging-strike rate.

This, paired with his pre-injury fly-ball tendencies, paves the way for a strikeout-prone power-hitter like Abreu to capitalize off the latter of the two capabilities.

Bryan Woo Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Rookie pitcher Bryan Woo will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners as they continue their hunt for a playoff spot. Seattle enters the night 2.5 games back in the AL West division, and they have a solid opportunity to take advantage of tonight’s matchup against the dismal Oakland Athletics.

Though Bryan Woo sits at the bottom of the Seattle pitching depth chart, his standing says more about the formidable Mariners rotation than it does his performance. He enters the night averaging 9.04 strikeouts per nine innings and a 29.5% strikeout rate versus righties, which will come in handy against the righty-dominant Oakland lineup.

The Mariners rookie faced off against the A’s last month, posting a solid stat-line of six hits, three hits, five strikeouts, and no earned runs allowed on 69 pitches. However, this start came off the heels of an IL stint, resulting in a limited pitch count. Woo should have a much longer leash in his fifth start back from the injured list.

In his most recent outing, Woo struck out eight batters, in part thanks to throwing his four-seam fastball 56.6% of the time. His whiff rate on the four-seamer is 29.7% while his whiff rate on sinkers is only 19.7%. The four-seam fastball-to-strikeout pipeline is further evidenced by his K-less outing against the Cincinnati Reds where his four-seamer utilization hit a season-low at 31.3%. Look for him to stick with his four-seam fastball groove to produce big numbers tonight.

Meanwhile, the A’s have just about solidified themself as the worst team in baseball. They are last in the league in BA and OBP and possess a 30.2% hard-hit rate (28th in MLB) and 89 wRC+ (25th). The A’s active roster comes in with a 24.7% strikeout rate (5th), making Woo a great punch-out pitcher to target for tonight’s slate.

