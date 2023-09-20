3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Wednesday 9/20/23

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs.

Zack Thompson, P, St. Louis Cardinals ($6,200)

It's been a tough season for the St. Louis Cardinals, as they'll finish dead last in the NL Central. They have some older players who have been disappointing but will send a young pitcher out to the mound tonight.

Zack Thompson is having a decent season in just his second year seeing big-league action. He has a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 3.69 expected FIP (xFIP), and he's been getting fairly unlucky, too, with a .353 BABIP.

Tonight, the Cardinals will face the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee is just an average team against left-handed pitching, ranking 15th in wOBA (.327) and 17th in wRC+ (105).

Thompson is the best value pitcher in numberFire's model on Wednesday's main slate. He's playing for a team that's about even money to get the win, according to the MLB odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. That makes him a total bargain at just $6,200.

Harold Ramirez, OF, Tampa Bay Rays ($2,800)

The Tampa Bay Rays have a way of uncovering gems to put in their lineup, and Harold Ramirez has been one of them for the past two seasons.

Ramirez has a career-best .340 wOBA and 121 wRC+ this season. Those numbers get even better when he has the platoon advantage, increasing to a .398 wOBA and 161 wRC+. He will get that advantage tonight.

He'll face Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels, who has been fairly average this season. He has a 4.59 expected ERA (xERA) and a 40.6% fly-ball rate.

The Rays have the highest implied team total on today's main slate, so rostering a player who will hit in the heart of their lineup for just $2,800 makes a ton of sense.

Connor Joe, 1B/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates ($2,700)

Connor Joe has been a solid leadoff hitter for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season and is definitely useful against left-handed pitchers.

Joe turns from an average hitter to a solid one against southpaws; he has a .357 wOBA and 123 wRC+ in this split.

It's not the best matchup against a good lefty in Justin Steele for the Chicago Cubs. This is only a five-game slate with some really good pitchers, though, so it's more reasonable to play someone like Joe rather today rather than on a larger slate.

Joe could go under the radar because of the matchup and low implied team total, but the platoon advantage and lineup spot make him enticing.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.