3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays for Monday 9/18/23

Finding low-salary production is one way to get a leg up on the competition in MLB DFS.

Here are some value plays to target on FanDuel for today's main slate.

Advanced statistics courtesy of FanGraphs.

Dylan Moore, OF/2B/SS, Seattle Mariners ($2,400)

This is a slate where we'll want to use salary on a pitcher, so we need to find the value hitters. Dylan Moore is a very affordable piece that can be used to fill in at a lot of different spots in a lineup.

Moore is surprisingly generating a lot of power this season. He has a .240 ISO with an 18.9% barrel rate. When he has the platoon advantage against a lefty, his ISO goes up to .297, with a .346 wOBA to boot.

Tonight, he'll face JP Sears of the Oakland Athletics. Sears has an expected ERA (xERA) of 4.62, and gives up fly balls at an alarming 53.6% clip. With the way Moore has been making hard contact, that's a recipe for home runs.

Moore certainly isn't the biggest bat in the Seattle Mariners lineup, but he's definitely an option to roster from their team tonight.

Chris Taylor, OF/3B/SS, Los Angeles Dodgers ($2,800)

Like Moore, Chris Taylor can be used at multiple positions as a value option that works for our lineups tonight.

Taylor has been a good bat against lefties this season. He has a .277 ISO and a .334 wOBA against southpaws. He'll have the opportunity to face one on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers tonight. Rodriguez has been tough to hit this season, but has allowed a wOBA that is .052 higher against righties than lefties, meaning Taylor could be a dangerous matchup for him.

Taylor will bat towards the middle of a Dodgers lineup that has a decent implied team total of 4.52 runs. He's a solid play to use as a one-off piece if you need to save some salary at any of the three positions where he's eligible.

Adam Duvall, OF, Boston Red Sox ($2,900)

Adam Duvall has been an underrated power hitter for much of his 10-year MLB career, and can be used at an affordable salary tonight.

Duvall has better rate stats this season across the board than he did when he hit 38 homers in 2021 -- but missed time will cause him to fall short of that counting number. Overall, his .284 ISO and .352 wOBA are great numbers for a player with this salary.

On Monday, he'll go up against Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery allows a .310 wOBA to right-handed batters. He also allows a fly-ball rate (37.7%) that's more than double what it is against lefties (18.1%).

This game will take place at Globe Life Field, which is the sixth-best park for right-handed home runs in the MLB over the past three seasons. That makes it more likely that Duvall can go deep in this game.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.