3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target for Wednesday 9/27/23

Hitting on value plays in MLB DFS on FanDuel can make or break a lineup on any given day, but locking in strong performances with some of baseball's star players provides the backbone for any good DFS lineup.

These stars rightly come with high salaries as they usually live up to expectations and have the ability to outclass their peers at their position.

Here are three studs to target for Wednesday's main slate.

All advanced statistics come from FanGraphs. All projections via numberFire.

Pablo Lopez, SP, Minnesota Twins ($11,300)

Now that the Minnesota Twins have officially clinched the 2023 AL Central title, they should be able to operate relatively loosely over the regular season's final week. On Wednesday, the Twins will hand the ball to this year's club strikeout leader Pablo Lopez (228 Ks). He is set for a home game against the Oakland Athletics.

Immediately, Lopez rings as a quality DFS selection for this midweek main slate. Through 189.2 innings pitched this season, Lopez has produced a 29.2% strikeout rate. Ultimately, it has led to Lopez's career-low 3.39 SIERA in this campaign.

Taking on the A's, Lopez is numberFire's highest projected player for Wednesday; he holds a projection of 39.4 FanDuel points tonight. That all checks out when you consider Oakland's struggles at the plate in 2023. Undoubtedly, they will finish the year with the lowest team OPS in baseball (.670 right now).

Even sweeter from a DFS perspective: in 2023, the A's have struck out with alarming frequency (9.2 Ks per game) and scored fewer runs than any other MLB club (3.62 runs per contest). Lopez should do well in opposition tonight.

Matt Olson, 1B, Atlanta Braves ($4,500)

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves are both having historic campaigns, so it is natural to assume one is partially correlated to the other (likely the latter to the former).

Olson has obliterated the baseball in 2023 (.604 slugging percentage), and as such, the Braves are the very first National League team to collectively hit 300 or more home runs in a single year.

Tonight, Atlanta is taking on the Chicago Cubs -- a team the Braves may see again in the postseason. The Cubbies are sending right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon to the hill, which leaves Olson in a quality position to thrive at home. He has only three lifetime at-bats against Taillon, but one resulted in a long ball.

With only five games left in the regular season, Olson will likely look to add to his career-best home run production (53 HR in 2023). numberFire projects 14.9 FanDuel points from the big first baseman at home, so I would not doubt at all that he goes yard in a platoon advantage. Olson has a 1.062 OPS versus righties this year.

Mookie Betts, OF/2B/SS, Los Angeles Dodgers ($4,900)

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West some time ago, but they still hold an outside shot at overtaking Atlanta for the NL's best regular season record (which could eventually pay home-field residuals in the playoffs). On Wednesday, L.A. will continue their series in the Mile High versus the Colorado Rockies.

Many Dodgers have had noteworthy runs in 2023, but perhaps none more dominant than Mookie Betts. The guy plays both infield and outfield, is a natural media personality, and somehow still manages to hit .355 over the final three months of the year.

Other than his MVP season in 2018, Betts is showing his personal-best mark in wOBA (.420). If not for Ronald Acuna Jr.'s brilliant campaign, Betts would have likely been a runaway for NL MVP this season (giving him one in each league).

In a bid at Coors Field this evening, numberFire looks favorably upon Betts. The do-it-all player is projected to produce 20.0 points on FanDuel tonight, which is tops among all batters.

Facing Rox starter Noah Davis (5.03 SIERA), Betts should do well at elevation in this same-handed matchup; Mookie has a .962 OPS against righties this year.

Additionally, the Dodgers show the largest estimated run total (7.32) on numberFire's Wednesday game projections. In the second half of yesterday's doubleheader at Coors, Los Angeles exploded for 11 runs. I'd anticipate a similar scoring output this evening.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.