3 FanDuel Defenses to Target in Week 3

Picking a defense can be an overlooked part of playing daily fantasy football on FanDuel. It makes sense, too, as D/STs rarely produce huge outputs.

However, we still need to give a lot of thought to which defense we roster, and there's definitely an edge to be had if you hit on a D/ST.

With that in mind, here are three defenses to have on your radar for this week's main slate.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

FanDuel Salary: $4,800

We have some elite options at the top end of the salary pool -- Dallas D/ST ($5,200; at Arizona), New England D/ST ($5,000; at Jets), Kansas City D/ST ($4,800; vs. Chicago) and Jacksonville D/ST ($4,800; vs. Houston) -- and you can make a strong case for all four of them given the matchups.

However, if I spend up at D/ST, I'm siding with Jacksonville. Each of the aforementioned defenses can crush it this week, but I think the Jags will be the one to slip through the cracks. Plus, there are some things to really like about the Jaguars' matchup with the Houston Texans.

Houston is an 8.5-point 'dog, and we've seen them in negative game scripts in each of the first two weeks. In both games, Houston let rookie C.J. Stroud air it out to the tune of 47 and 44 pass attempts. That's exactly what we want for our D/ST as pass attempts provide chances for picks and sacks.

Admittedly, I likely won't be spending top dollar for a D/ST in many lineups on this slate, but when I do, Jacksonville's D is where I'll land.

Seattle Seahawks D/ST

FanDuel Salary: $4,200

The Seattle defense checks a lot of the boxes this week as they're at home and are facing a rookie quarterback.

Seattle will be up against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Carolina is going to be without Bryce Young, meaning the Seahawks will see Andy Dalton. The Seahawks are a 6.5-point favorite, and while their defense hasn't been all that great through two weeks, this is a nice spot for them.

Through two games, Carolina has allowed a pressure on 30.9% of drop backs, the third-highest rate, so Seattle's pass rush should have some success. On top of that, Dalton will be dealing with a meh group of pass-catchers, one highlighted by 33-year-old Adam Thielen.

If the Seahawks can get out front, this Seattle D can eat, and I like the idea of stacking them with Kenneth Walker III ($7,600), who can thrive versus a Carolina defense that's allowed the second-most FanDuel points per game to running backs (29.3).

Los Angeles Chargers D/ST

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

The Los Angeles Chargers-Minnesota Vikings clash is the DFS game of the week. The total is 53.5 points -- 5.0 points clear of any other game -- and the spread is just 1.5 points. It should be everything we're looking for in a game to stack.

I kind of like the idea of getting some of my exposure to it through the defenses, and I'd much rather pick on Kirk Cousins than Justin Herbert, which puts me on the Chargers' D/ST.

The Bolts' defense has struggled mightily so far in 2023, but we know there's talent on this unit. The Vikings' O-Line hasn't been good, with Cousins taking 15 hits through two games, the most among all QBs. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack can make some noise Sunday, and Cousins is -160 to throw an interception.

While LA is probably going to give up a lot of points and Justin Jefferson could go nuclear, the Chargers' D/ST can come through at this value salary if they're able to force a couple turnovers. The expected fast pace and pass-heavy outlook from both sides should give this unit plenty of opportunities to do just that.

