3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 2/25/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins

Player 5+ Shots on Goal Player 5+ Shots on Goal Auston Matthews +178 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two bitter rivals are set to collide tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins. The Maple Leafs remain in a tight battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Division while the Bruins are just in the hunt for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. With what I’ve seen from these respective teams this year, the Maple Leafs give me more confidence in what they bring to the table tonight.

Auston Matthews has been a force when he’s faced off with the Bruins throughout his tenure in Toronto. You can notoriously count on him to have a big output in chances, which has included two of his last four games verus Boston tallying five or more shots on goal. The value is too juicy to pass up here.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Buffalo Sabres

Player to Score 2+ Goals Player to Score 2+ Goals Tage Thompson +950 View more odds in Sportsbook

Although this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Buffalo Sabres or Anaheim Ducks, that doesn’t mean there isn’t value to be found in this matchup. The Sabres are at the stage where they continue trying to figure out what they have in certain players on their roster. One player they shouldn’t have a ton of question marks with is Tage Thompson. The big forward has been streaky throughout his NHL career, but he’s recently provided a big spark for Buffalo.

Thompson has been on a tear for the Sabres over his last five games, registering six goals and five assists. We’re not about to fade him in this strong matchup at home against the Ducks on Tuesday.

Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals

Player 1+ Points Player 1+ Points John Carlson -102 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Washington Capitals will look to continue their high-scoring ways when they play host to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Although the attention is on a particular player in Washington’s goal chase, that doesn’t mean there isn’t tangible value we can find elsewhere in this matchup.

John Carlson has been a big reason this team has posted such a dominant record. Carlson eats minutes and moves the puck at a high clip, helping create offense for a team that’s fired 15 pucks into the net over their past two games. This is a matchup Carlson and company can take advantage of, and we’re happy to look toward the veteran defenseman continuing his hot streak, which has seen him record six assists over his last five games.

