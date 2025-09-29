3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Bengals at Broncos

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Bengals at Broncos on Monday Night Football

Bo Nix and the Broncos will host the Joe Burrow-less Bengals in the second leg of tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader. Denver is favored by 7.5 points and the total is up at 44.5, leaving the Broncos with -122 odds to score over 26.5 points.

With those high offensive expectations in mind, let's look for Courtland Sutton to reel in north of 65.5 receiving yards.

Sutton is running 84.1% of the routes and seeing a 23.3% target share and 48.1% air yards share. The deep ball threat is averaging 4.0 downfield targets per game on a strong 13.9 aDOT. Just last week, we saw him catch six of his eight targets for 118 yards and a score on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now back home and facing a meh Bengals defense, the leader of Denver's receiving room is primed for a big night.

Sutton is averaging 8.8 targets and 78.5 receiving yards across his last six home games. Cincinnati's defense has coughed up the sixth-most downfield catches to wide receivers through Week 3. And even though the spread indicates the Broncos might not need the long ball late in the game, Denver typically commands a lead in the first place when Sutton is firing. Sutton is averaging a mighty 81.1 yards across Denver's last seven wins.

The early results favor J.K. Dobbins in Denver's backfield, and I like him to go for 70-plus yards in this spot.

Dobbins played 49.6% of the snaps through the first two weeks before commanding a large 68.8% snap rate in Week 3. He's been efficient in his role, netting 5.4 yards per carry and +0.05 expected points added per carry. That's resulted in 63, 76, and 83 rushing yards for Dobbins through three games despite Denver playing from behind in two of those contests.

There's plenty to like about Dobbins' outlook for tonight. Not only can we read into his expanded role from last week, but he's also playing a Bengals defense that has allowed the fifth-most expected points added per carry (+0.04) to opposing running backs. The Bengals are also coughing up the third-most attempts and sixth-most yards to the position.

To add, a large spread in favor of Denver could result in a run-heavy script for the offense. There's a chance Dobbins goes for 70 tonight without being all that efficient, though it helps that he's been playing well and draws a soft matchup.

Though it's not easy to be high on Jake Browning and company on the road against this Denver defense, Chase Brown is my favorite touchdown pick for this game.

Brown's role alone leads me to believe he's a value to score at +130 odds. Before getting blown out in Week 3, Brown was playing 71.9% of the snaps. On the season, he's played 90.9% of the red zone snaps and earned an 88.9% red zone rush share and 9.1% red zone target share. Despite logging eight total red zone rush attempts, Brown has scored just once this season. He might be due.

Though Browning didn't seem all that capable last week, he's still a viable backup QB and is armed with threats in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals might not live in the red zone tonight, but they can get there. Brown should see scoring chances in this one.

