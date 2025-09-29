FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Jets at Dolphins on Monday Night Football

Austin Swaim
Austin SwaimASwaim3

3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Jets at Dolphins on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Jets at Dolphins Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

Jets +2.5 (-102)
Jets Moneyline (+132)
Jets Over 22.5 Points (+108)

Spread

New York Jets
I'm embracing the unknown with Gang Green after one of the more bizarre starts to the 2025 season.

At first, it seemed like Justin Fields' Jets tenure might be special as they lit up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, a blowout loss in Week 2 to the Buffalo Bills left the QB concussed and out for Week 3. Still, Fields sits at -0.06 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) to Tyrod Taylor's -0.08, per NFL's Next Gen Stats. The upside from his legs is probably a plus if he can face a sloppy, uncoordinated defense.

That's been, by definition, the Dolphins this year. Entering Week 3, they were numberFire's 32nd-ranked schedule-adjusted defense overall with ranks of 32nd against the pass and 28th against the rush, and they are allowing the best rushing success rate (62.5%) to opposing quarterbacks. They're also 31st in pressure rate (23.2%). That's a nightmare if Fields is able to do what he does best.

Fields isn't alone in getting a nice matchup. The Fins are allowing the third-most receiving yards per game to tailbacks, playing into Breece Hall's strengths.

Miami is surrendering 30.0 offensive PPG. Trepidation around Fields is understood, but it's crazy they're plus money to eclipse 23 points when this offense has shown upside in a limited sample.

NY Jets Alternate Total

Over (22.5)
I also don't think we've seen the true upside of the Jets' defense under Aaron Glenn. They've ended up facing what should be three of numberFire's top-15 schedule adjusted offenses after the Pittsburgh Steelers lit up the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin. Miami is just 20th in that category, and it's been their rushing attack (6th) carrying the load. Well, New York sits seventh-best in rushing success rate (36.1%) with a front seven we know to be talented.

Tua Tagovailoa also trailed only Spencer Rattler in turnover-worthy plays (7) entering Week 3, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Laying chalk with that sort of quarterback play isn't ideal.

At the end of the day, these teams are a matching 0-3, but Glenn's rebuild is on the ascent, and Mike McDaniel's tenure seems to be coming to a close. There might not be many chances to "fade" this Dolphins team, but the week following a covered spread in Buffalo where they could have won outright is an outstanding opportunity.

Moneyline

New York Jets
