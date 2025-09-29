3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Bengals at Broncos on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Bengals at Broncos Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

Is this the game where the Broncos truly play to their potential?

It's been a struggle for the 1-2 squad who, if the Kansas City Chiefs weren't going to come busting out of the gates, were projected to contend in the AFC West. Still, Denver entered Week 4 with numberFire's 10th-best schedule-adjusted defense, and they were tied for the league lead in pressure rate (50.4%). They're also fifth in expected points added per carry (-0.17 EPA/c) on the ground, according to NFL's Next Gen Stats.

That's where this game feels like a mismatch. The Bengals have allowed a 37.4% pressure rate (12th in the NFL) thus far, and Chase Brown's struggles are well-documented at just 1.98 yards per carry. That's before you even consider Cincinnati still leads the league in giveaways (8) entering the final game of Week 4. Denver has only forced four turnovers, but getting this much pressure with their secondary will result in more soon.

Unfortunately, we're not getting the best of the number at 7.5 for the full game. I'll split my exposure between that and a 4.5-point spread in the first half because laying a hook could end in a nauseating beat if Denver is up 14 late but playing prevent coverage opposite Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

That side of the ball alone so heavily favors the Broncos to lay chalk, but what about Denver's offense?

We saw this with Bo Nix a year ago. Nix posted -0.26 EPA per drop back in the first three weeks of the season, and it was 0.06 from there forward. Plus, Nix's inefficiency has a ton of volatility given some really poor luck tossing deep balls that he excelled at a year ago. The injury report also favors Denver's chances to find some success on Monday as they'll get tight end Evan Engram (back) from a one-week leave.

Cincinnati was one of the worst projected defenses in the league after ranking 23rd in schedule-adjusted defense a year ago. They're 18th this year, and it's a tiny sample that includes the Cleveland Browns and a Minnesota Vikings squad that wasn't trying too hard in last week's second half. I'm not even counting Brian Thomas Jr.'s notoriously weird performance in Week 2 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's still within the range of outcomes that they're awful -- especially considering they're 25th in Next Gen Stats' EPA per drop back (0.11) as a pass defense. Denver has struggled offensively, so I could see Sean Payton keeping the throttle down in this one against a weaker foe. It helps that their team total is on the right side of a key NFL scoring outcome (27), as well.

