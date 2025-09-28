3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Ravens at Chiefs, Week 4

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Ravens at Chiefs Betting Picks

This has to be reputation over substance. Baltimore and Kansas City have played sound defense for years, but as they match up, both offenses are primed to succeed.

As a starting point, the Ravens haven't been held under 30 points this year. That's despite a meltdown on Monday -- by their standards -- where Derrick Henry fumbled for a third straight game and Lamar Jackson took seven sacks. Baltimore is numberFire's fourth-ranked schedule-adjusted offense thus far.

The issues have come defensively for the AFC North favorites. The Ravens are nF's fifth-worst overall defense! The Chiefs (19th) don't grade out much better despite a pretty difficult strength of schedule up until last week's battle with the Russell Wilson-led New York Giants. They've been worse against the rush (20th) entering this date with Lamar and Henry.

Kansas City's true offensive ceiling might be on display, too, with Xavier Worthy (shoulder) returning. Tyquan Thornton's emergence in his place gives the team a couple of speed threats.

I understand hesitation about mashing an over with a Chiefs squad that's been held under 23 points in five of their last seven regular-season contests. Especially since K.C. hasn't been special defensively, I have to keep riding the Ravens' scoring unit until we see them slow down. They could keep smashing team totals regardless of their against the spread (ATS) record until the defense shows improvement.

In the grand scheme of things, we still have to think Zay Flowers is the Ravens' undisputed top target through three weeks.

Flowers is eighth in the NFL in target share (30.7%) despite only three total opportunities in Week 3. He's in the right role to produce against the Chiefs, too.

There's one scary corner to dodge outside against Kansas City, and it's Trent McDuffie locking down the outside. Flowers' 44.4% slot rate this year is the highest of any Ravens wideout to earn at least five targets.

The proof is in the results. Primary outside route-runners against the Chiefs -- Ladd McConkey, A.J. Brown, and Malik Nabers -- have averaged 38.7 receiving yards per game. Using Rashod Bateman in that role and funneling more targets to Flowers is a huge edge for Baltimore considering this has still been a below-average pass defense despite McDuffie's efforts.

FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections expect 86.3 receiving yards from Flowers on Sunday -- the second-most of any wide receiver in action. The bounce back could be very, very real.

