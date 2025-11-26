2 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Bengals at Ravens on Thanksgiving

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Thursday as the Baltimore Ravens battle the Cincinnati Bengals? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Bengals at Ravens Betting Picks

We're still waiting for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense to have a blow-up game. It might come on Thanksgiving night.

BAL Ravens Total Points Over Nov 28 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Bengals are awful on defense. By our schedule-adjusted numbers, Cincy is last in overall defense -- including last in pass defense and next to last in run defense. So, yeah, it's a good matchup for Lamar and company.

While the Ravens rank only 19th in overall offense this season, they had to play sans their MVP-level quarterback for a chunk of the campaign, and Baltimore is still eighth in passing offense.

Baltimore has missed Jackson's normal explosiveness as a runner. He's averaging just 29.6 rushing yards per game -- down from 57.7 per game for his career -- and hasn't looked like himself. Time will tell whether Jackson is less than 100% and won't be the same runner this year or if he's still got it in the tank but is picking his spots.

Either way, Baltimore's offense should be able to light up the scoreboard early and often against a Bengals defense that gave up 39 points to Justin Fields in late October. And with how important every game is the rest of the way for the Ravens, they will likely keep their foot on the gas for four quarters.

All signs point to Joe Burrow getting back on the field on Thursday as he was a full participant on Monday's estimated practice report after getting back on the practice field last week. His rushing over is my favorite bet in this game.

Joe Burrow - Rushing Yds Joe Burrow Over Nov 28 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Yes, I am aware that Burrow just missed a ton of time with a toe injury. I still think this line is a bit too low.

For his career, Burrow has run for 11.4 yards per game. Last year, he rushed for at least five yards in 11 of 17 games. In his career versus Baltimore, he's averaged 6.2 rushing yards per game.

While there's a chance Burrow is rusty after a long layoff, I have faith that he's fully healthy. Given that the Bengals are 3-8 and own -10000 odds to miss the NFL playoffs, it's really hard to imagine they'd let Burrow play if he was at all hindered by the toe injury. It would make no sense for them to put a less-than-100% Burrow back on the field for meaningless games.

Also, with Cincy a 7.0-point underdog, Burrow may have to drop back plenty, giving him more chances to turn passes into scrambles. Plus, the Bengals being such big underdogs means it's unlikely we have to worry about Burrow taking knees late and losing rushing yards.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.