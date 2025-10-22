3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 10/22/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

76ers at Celtics

The NBA is back, and Joel Embiid is not on the injury report. The Boston Celtics could be in trouble tonight.

Joel Embiid - Pts + Reb Joel Embiid Over Oct 22 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Embiid was limited to just 19 games last season and 39 games the year before. His longstanding injury history doesn't inspire a whole ton of faith for this campaign. However, the former MVP has been logging full practices with the Philadelphia 76ers and even started the final preseason game.

The reason I feel comfortable betting on Embiid tonight? When he's listed as good to go, he typically makes his usual, mammoth impact. Last season, Embiid toppled 33.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) in 11 of 19 games despite being banged-up in all those contests and logging tame-ish minutes.

This matchup against Boston could be fruitful. For one, Al Horford is no longer around to humble Embiid. In fact, the Celtics parted ways with all three of their main bigs from last season. How's Neemias Queta, Chris Boucher, and Luka Garza for a frontcourt rotation?

Even if Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is able to go, it could be a long night for Boston's defense, and rebounding is sure to be a problem for this team this season. It doesn't hurt that the Celtics plan on operating at an accelerated pace this year, and the spread (3.5) and total (229.5) suggest a solid game environment.

To Score 30+ Points To Score 30+ Points Joel Embiid +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

You can get Joel Embiid To Score 30+ Points at +215 odds. I like Embiid Over 6.5 1st Quarter Points (-122), too.

Raptors at Hawks

Following a mostly disastrous campaign with Boston, Kristaps Porzingis has moved on to the Atlanta Hawks. He could put up huge numbers in the new uniform.

Kristaps Porzingis - Pts + Reb Kristaps Porzingis Over Oct 22 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Porzingis averaged 26.3 PR on just 28.8 minutes per game last season. A rare leg injury and mysterious illness -- the Unicorn lives up to his name -- limited his minutes at times. But across 25 games where KP played at least 29 minutes, he cleared 25.5 PR at a telling 76.0% rate.

KP enters the 2025-26 season at full health and is set up to succeed in this Trae Young-led offense. He took 14 shots and collected 36 PR in Atlanta's final preseason game.

A matchup against the Toronto Raptors offers us the highest total (236.5) on the slate. It checks out given Atlanta (3rd) and Toronto (9th) were two of the fastest-pace teams in the league last season, and neither defense is particularly strong. I think KP will make a big impact on the stat sheet in the season opener.

Timberwolves at Trail Blazers

Last season, the Portland Trail Blazers struggled to make the best use of their three young guards: Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, and Scoot Henderson. Well, they shipped out Simons for the veteran Jrue Holiday this offseason. Shaedon Sharpe is the guy now.

Shaedon Sharpe - Points Shaedon Sharpe Over Oct 23 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sharpe was no shrinking violet coming out of last year's All-Star break. From February 26th on, he averaged 22.2 points on a team-high 17.9 field goal attempts.

Across 10 games without Simons, he averaged a mighty 27.6 points on 21.1 FGA and scored 21-plus points in all but one game.

Henderson (hamstring) will be sidelined to start the season. Sharpe posted 17, 21, 33, 36, and 37 points in games without both Henderson and Simons last season. All to say Sharpe's shot volume could be higher than what the market has in store for tonight, especially since shooting the ball is a total afterthought for Holiday at this point in his career.

A date with the Minnesota Timberwolves is a tough draw, though I do believe this line creates room for Sharpe to be inefficient from the field.

You can get Sharpe 25+ Points at +200 odds and Sharpe Over 4.5 First Quarter Points (-106).

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Shaedon Sharpe +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

