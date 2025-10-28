3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 10/28/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Kings at Thunder

Domantas Sabonis has had a slow start to the season, but I like his chances to exceed 32.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in tonight's match against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sabonis averaged 39.0 PRA per game last season. He exceeded 32.5 PRA in 59 out of 70 games -- good for an 84.3% hit rate on the over. If we are to judge Sabonis based on last year's numbers, then this prop comes at a major value.

The Sacramento Kings added guards Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook this offseason, but forward Keegan Murray remains out, so Sabonis is practically in a world of his own in the frontcourt. He logged 27 PRA on Sunday with foul trouble limited him to just 31 minutes.

OKC is a tough matchup in general, but they are coughing up the eighth-most points, sixth-most rebounds, and ninth-most assists per possession to opposing centers. They limited the center position to the fourth-fewest fouls per game last season, which is always important when we're talking about Sabonis. Tonight also marks the second leg of a back-to-back for the Thunder, so they may end up sitting a key player or two. Look for Sabonis to stuff the stat sheet in this one.

Luguentz Dort has been riding the struggle bus on offense, though we can find his made threes prop at a value as a result.

Dort has gone a rough 4-for-22 (12.5% 3P%) from behind the arc this season. It's not without trying, though, as he attempted eight threes in the season opener and hoisted up six threes last night.

Dort was a three-point assassin (41.2%) last season, particularly at home (44.6%). In fact, he nailed at least three triples in 59.5% of home games -- way up from the 31.3% implied probability on these +215 odds.

His three-point struggles are bound to come to an end at some point, and I don't mind targeting him to do just that in this home match against the Kings. Last year, Sacramento coughed up the third-most made threes per game. Dort got the Kings for 3 and 6 made threes his last two times out against them.

Our NBA projections forecast Dort to nail 2.7 triples in this one, suggesting value in these +215 odds.

Knicks at Bucks

The New York Knicks will be missing Mitchell Robinson while Karl-Anthony Towns, Guerschon Yabusele, and Miles McBride are all listed as questionable for tonight's showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks. Towns should probably be good to go, but I still like the over on Josh Hart's rebounding prop.

Hart hauled in 14 rebounds in just 19 minutes in his season debut against the Boston Celtics. That's what happens when one of the most tenacious rebounders in the league faces a team that's 25th in rebound rate. Then on Sunday, Hart was limited to just 5 boards through 29 minutes against a Miami Heat team that's seventh in rebound rate.

Tonight, Hart gets to face a Bucks group that's 21st in rebound rate and ranked 23rd in the split a season ago. Milwaukee's also hoisting up 39.0 three-point attempts per game, which should afford Hart ample opportunity to track down long boards.

Last season, Hart averaged 9.6 rebounds per game, as well as 9.8 rebounds per game before Robinson made his season debut in February. Of course, head coach Tom Thibodeau is no longer around to offer Hart 35-plus minutes of action, but injuries to New York, a close spread (1.5), and a plus matchup pave a path for Hart to clean up on the glass tonight.

