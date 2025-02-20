3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 2/20/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Hornets at Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is set up to have a big day in his first game back from the All-Star break.

On the season, Jokic is averaging 52.6 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) and has exceeded 50.5 PRA at a 61.2% rate. Tonight's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets could be particularly fruitful for one key reason.

The Hornets are surrendering the seventh-most three-point attempts in the NBA. The Joker, meanwhile, has played 15 games against the bottom 10 three-point defenses. In this split, he averaged a flashy 58.5 PRA while exceeding 50.5 PRA at a ferocious 80.0% rate.

Nikola Jokic - Pts + Reb + Ast Charlotte Hornets Feb 21 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Here's a look at Jokic's PRA output against the bottom seven three-point defenses: 47, 52, 55, 58, 59, 69, 70, and 80 PRA.

To add, the Hornets give up the seventh-most points, second-most rebounds (tied), and the eighth-most assists per minute to opposing centers. Here's a look at Jokic's PRA output against clubs that rank in the top 10 of most points, rebounds, and assists allowed to his position per minute: 50, 51, 54, 56, 58, 59, and 70 PRA. That includes one 58-PRA night versus this very Charlotte team.

Bulls at Knicks

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.7 points per game in his first season with the New York Knicks and is primed to punch above that average tonight for more reasons than one.

Mikal Bridges - Points Chicago Bulls Feb 21 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Let's start off by checking out his matchup. The Chicago Bulls play at the third-fastest pace and struggle with the fourth-worst defensive rating in the NBA. As you can guess, that's led to them giving up the second-most points per game (120.7). Chicago is also coughing up the second-most three-point attempts, which is where Bridges nets 38.9% of his points.

In two meetings with Chicago this season, Bridges has mustered 18 and 20 points.

Beyond the soft matchup, Bridges could benefit from the injury report. Josh Hart (knee) has been ruled out for tonight, and OG Anunoby (foot) is listed as questionable.

Mikal has played just one game sans Hart, but he attempted 18 shots and scored 29 points (third-most of the season) in that one. We should expect Bridges to take on a higher shot volume than normal today, and his ability to get off clean looks is aided by Chicago's poor defense.

And for what it's worth, Bridges gets a major bump at home, averaging 19.3 points at MSG but just 15.8 points on the road.

Our NBA projections expect Bridges to score 19.7 points tonight.

Cavaliers at Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a 119.5 implied team total in tonight's date with the Brooklyn Nets. Can Donovan Mitchell stuff the stat sheet as a result?

With Brooklyn operating at the slowest pace in the NBA, Mitchell could be in shape to do just that.

Mitchell has played 19 games against bottom-12 pace clubs. In this split, he averaged 35.8 PRA and cleared 31.5 PRA at a decent 68.4% rate.

Donovan Mitchell - Pts + Reb + Ast Cleveland Cavaliers Feb 21 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Here's a look at his PRA output in his last six games against slow-paced teams: 34, 47, 41, 47, 43, and 51 PRA.

It doesn't hurt that Brooklyn comes in with the ninth-worst defensive unit. Plus, Mitchell has been special on the road, averaging 34.9 PRA and surpassing 31.5 PRA at a 66.7% rate (16 out of 24 contests) in visiting venues.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.