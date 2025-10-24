3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 10/24/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Celtics at Knicks

We got our first glance at the new-look Boston Celtics on Wednesday, and it was expectedly ugly. But we also got to see Jaylen Brown in his new role, which puts me on him to go over 35.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) tonight.

Brown scored 25 points in the season opener despite attempting just 18 shots. It would have served the team for Brown to be more aggressive in that one, as they'll likely want a higher shot volume discrepancy between he and Payton Pritchard (14 FGA) moving forward.

Last season, Brown attempted 20, 21, 23, and 29 shots in 30-plus minute games sans Jayson Tatum. In a revenge game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Brown figures to look for his shot.

The rebounds and assists intrigue me here, too. Tatum averaged 8.7 rebounds last season, often grabbing the gimme defensive rebounds. It seems like some of those will go Brown's way this season when he hauled in six defensive boards on Wednesday. And though he notched only four assists, it wasn't without trying; Brown totaled a massive 15 potential assists in that one. For context, players around the league that are netting 14-to-16 potential assists are averaging 7.3 real assists.

It's bound to be a trying season for Boston, but I do think Brown will put it all together in this extra special matchup against the Knicks.

Warriors at Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up an intense overtime game in the Bay last night and immediately jumped on a plane for their contest at the Portland Trail Blazers. We already know Al Horford will not play the second leg of back-to-backs this season, and head coach Steve Kerr could opt to give any of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green extra rest tonight.

This is a spot where we could see the "others" on Golden State take over.

Jonathan Kuminga had a tough go of it in the 2024-25 season. He averaged 21.0 points per game in December before sustaining an ankle injury at the top of the year. He returned to a reduced role before eventually getting benched. Then, a long offseason of restricted free agency ensued.

As it stands, Kuminga seems to be back in the good graces of the team. He's played 33 and 36 minutes and went 6-for-11 from the field in both of those, notching 17 and 14 points. Kuminga is capable of topping 17.5 points in his current role, though I do think he could have a greener light tonight under the circumstances. He's long wanted a bigger role, and no better time to hand him one as one of the few young guns on a team of tired veterans. Buddy Hield's made threes prop could be worth a look too once those lines are posted.

Suns at Clippers

Someone forgot to tell the Los Angeles Clippers that the season started. LAC dropped the season opener by an eye-popping 21 points -- and were at one point down 37 -- to a Utah Jazz team that hasn't tried to win a game in quite some time. Ivica Zubac was limited to 27 minutes in the blowout loss, but he made good use of his time with 26 combined points and rebounds (PR).

Zubac to go over 24.5 PR is one of my favorite bets for today. The big man had a breakout year last season, averaging 29.4 PR in 32.8 minutes. He exceeded 24.5 PR in 60 of 80 games -- good for a 75.0% hit rate.

Zu was particularly special in the second half of the 2024-25 season. He averaged a whopping 32.2 PR and cleared 24.5 PR in 26 of 28 games following the All-Star break. Among players who participated in 20-plus games and averaged 30-plus minutes in the split, Zubac was second in net rating (12.6) behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Clippers have some new cooks in the kitchen this season, namely John Collins and Brook Lopez. Perhaps the market is expecting them to negatively impact Zubac's output this season, but I'm more quick to call the additions a replacement for the Norman Powell minutes and a reason to take it easy on Kawhi Leonard. Los Angeles should want Zubac in the game, and he can feast in tonight's matchup against a meh Phoenix Suns club.

