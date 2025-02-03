3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Monday 2/3/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Houston Rockets at New York Knicks

Following a four-game winning streak -- which included wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics -- the Houston Rockets have lost back-to-back games. Alperen Sengun, the newly announced All-Star, was out for both games, and he's second on the team with 19.1 points per game (PPG) while leading with 10.4 rebounds per game (RPG).

Sengun (calf) is listed as questionable and starters Fred VanVleet (ankle) and Jabari Smith (hand) will be out, as well. That's three starters down, which should surely impact this defense that boasts the fourth-best rating. Sengun (107.1) and Smith (106.2) have the best defensive ratings in the starting lineup too.

Considering Sengun and Smith are the primary paint defenders, could attacking the rim be a breeze for the New York Knicks? New York has the second-best offensive rating while logging the fourth-most points in the paint per game along with the fifth-highest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes). Houston has already been shaky in defending the rim, giving up the 17th-lowest shot distribution around the rim compared to the 2nd-lowest when guarding the three.

When Sengun is off the floor, opponents' field goal percentage (FG%) at the rim goes from 62.7% to 65.8%. It's the same story when Smith is not playing, going from 60.4% at the rim to 66.8%. This plays right into what the Knicks like to do: pound the painted area.

DRatings' NBA projections have New York scoring 115.6 points, putting value on over 114.5 points.

Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves

Yet again, the NBA trade deadline has delivered. We haven't even reached February 6th's deadline and two major trades are already wrapped up. In one of the sport's most mind-boggling trades in recent memory, Luka Doncic was swapped for Anthony Davis and more in a three-team deal. On Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs landed De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade that also sent Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls to the Kings.

With that said, Sacramento will be plenty different going forward as Fox led the team with 25.0 PPG paired with a team-high 29.0% usage rate. Of course, LaVine will likely be out after being traded Sunday night. The Kings are missing star power for Monday's clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, the same can be said for the T-Wolves as Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable as he also missed Saturday's contest. Minnesota is already without Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and Julius Randle (groin) while Naz Reid (finger) is questionable. With a long list of key players out, I'm firmly on the under.

Minnesota plays at the seventh-slowest pace in the NBA, attempting the fifth-fewest shots per game while giving up the ninth-fewest field goal attempts per contest. While the Kings play at the 11th-quickest pace, they give up the 14th-fewest shots per contest.

Additionally, if Edwards and Reid do not go, the T-Wolves would be without their three leaders in three-point shots per game. This would likely take away Minnesota's strength of shooting the seventh-most threes per game, and attacking the rim won't be easy against Sacramento -- which gives up the second-lowest shot distribution around the rim.

On the other side of the court, the Kings average the 14th-most points in the paint per game, and the Timberwolves surrender the 9th-fewest points in the paint per contest. Opponents also log the 11th-lowest shot distribution around the rim when facing Minnesota.

This under will likely lean on the status of Edwards and Reid. If they cannot play, the under is shaping up to be a great bet -- even if the number moves down a few points.

Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers' young core is shining, winning 7 of their last 10 while going 8-2 against the spread (ATS). Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns continue to hang around .500 with a 25-23 record while going 6-4 straight up and 4-6 ATS over the past 10.

On February 1st, Portland rolled to a 127-108 win over Phoenix, racking up 66 points in the paint compared to the Suns' 32. This is nothing new as Phoenix is giving up the ninth-most points in the paint per game while recording the second-fewest points in the paint per contest. Despite a nucleus led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, this squad still lacks a winning formula with virtually zero interior presence.

This spells trouble against the Blazers, who averages the 15th-most points in the paint per game while giving up the 13th-lowest mark. Portland's frontcourt has been on a roll of recent too, for Deandre Ayton has logged 22.3 PPG while shooting 71.9% from the floor over his last four. Deni Avdija has reached 28 points in two of his last four and shoots 51.2% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket.

Phoenix was fortunate that the Blazers shot only 29.0% from three in Saturday's meeting, especially when opponents log the 14th-most made threes per game against the Suns. For reference, Portland was shooting 45.2% from deep while logging 14.0 made threes per game in the three games prior to Saturday's game. If this hot shooting returns, we have even more reason to lean on the Blazers.

