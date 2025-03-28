3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Friday 3/28/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but there's a good chance Evan Mobley returns to the lineup on Friday after getting a day of rest on Thursday. In situations where the Cavaliers have had zero days rest, they've gone 10-4 to the over this season, and they are 25-12 to the over as the road team.

While Cade Cunningham has been ruled out for a third consecutive game for the Detroit Pistons, they've scored 122-plus points in his last two absences. The Pistons should also be aided by the fact the Cavs operate at the ninth-fastest pace in the league.

Total Points Cleveland Cavaliers Mar 28 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The efficiency of Cleveland's offense should do plenty of the heavy lifting in this one, as the Cavaliers lead the NBA in effective field goal percentage (58.0%) and three-point percentage (38.4%). Detroit is fairly efficient on the offensive end of the floor, as well, ranking 14th in effective field goal percentage (55.0%), and 15th in three-point percentage (36.3%).

Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves

Both the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have plenty to play for in the final stretch of the regular season, making this a pivotal matchup for both teams. The Suns are currently on the outside looking in as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are the 8th seed with both teams having nine games remaining on their schedule.

Even though Phoenix is motivated to clinch a spot in the postseason, their defense has been a glaring issue all season, sitting at 26th in adjusted defensive rating (116.7) and 22nd in points allowed per game (115.9). Meanwhile, Minnesota is 10th in offensive rating (114.9), and they are averaging 121.4 points per game over their last 12 contests -- a span where they've gone 9-3.

Home Team Total Points Phoenix Suns Mar 29 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In addition to the Suns' dismal metrics in adjusted defensive rating and points allowed per game, they are 18th in effective field goal percentage allowed (54.4%), 23rd in rim field goal percentage allowed (64.7%), and 19th in three-point percentage allowed (36.2%). This will be the fourth and final regular season meeting between Phoenix and Minnesota this year, and the Timberwolves tallied 119.0 points per game in the first three meetings.

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

The New York Knicks remain without Jalen Brunson and the Milwaukee Bucks won't have Damian Lillard available indefinitely, which is why this total is so low entering Friday's showdown. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also questionable to suit up due to a foot injury, but with there being a chance he returns following a one-game absence, I'm willing to take a chance on the over in this contest.

Even with Brunson sidelined, New York has been involved in a game that features 225-plus total points in each of their last three contests. At the same time, Milwaukee just scored 117 points in a 10-point loss to the Denver Nuggets sans Giannis in their most recent outing.

Efficiency is crucial in this matchup, with both teams ranking eighth or better in effective field goal percentage and ninth or better in three-point percentage. This is also a massive pace-up spot for the Knicks -- who play at the 25th-fastest pace -- as the Bucks operate at the 14th-fastest pace in the Association.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place March 27th-28th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.