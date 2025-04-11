3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 4/11/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Props

Mitchell Parker draws a delightful matchup against the Miami Marlins, and he can get to five-plus Ks.

As a rookie in 2024, Parker pitched to a decent 4.25 SIERA over 151 innings and racked up a 10.2% swinging-strike rate. Not bad numbers for a first-year hurler.

He's off to an eye-opening start so far this campaign. Despite a pair of difficult matchups (Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks), Parker has permitted only one earned run in 12 1/3 innings. While he's got just seven punchouts, five of them came in one start (versus Philly).

In 2024, Parker dominated the Marlins. Over three starts and 16 1/3 frames, Parker gave up just two total earned runs. If we can count on him to thrive against Miami -- a team 26th in wOBA (.296) -- it should mean a longer start and more chances for Ks.

Bailey Falter is taking on the Cincinnati Reds, and while Cincy has been a good matchup for strikeouts early on this year, there are reasons to like the under on Falter's K prop.

The Reds have been bad offensively thus far; there's no denying that. Cincinnati is 20th in wOBA (.303) and owns the seventh-highest K rate (24.4%). But I don't think they'll continue to be this bad. FanGraphs projects Cincy to score the 13th-most runs per game the rest of the way, and guys like Elly De La Cruz (.307 wOBA) and Christian Encarnacion-Strand (.232 wOBA) should get going eventually.

Plus, this game is at Great American Ball Park, one of the best environments for offense, and it's not like Falter usually racks up punchouts as he sports an 18.7% K rate for his career.

Falter took on the Reds three times last year. Here were his K totals in those games: four, two and three.

Our MLB player projections have Falter forecasted for 3.5 strikeouts.

An under against the Chicago White Sox?

While the matchup is clearly a great one for Sean Newcomb, I'm not sure he'll be able to go deep enough into the game to get five strikeouts.

Newcomb has worked just 4 and 4 2/3 innings through two starts this season. The Boston Red Sox have been cautious with Newcomb as he transitions to a starting role after working as a reliever in recent years.

The White Sox have been about as bad offensively as everyone expected them to be, ranking dead last in wOBA (.272). However, they haven't been striking out a ton, sitting 11th in strikeout rate (23.9%). Over the last four games, only one starter has amassed at least five Ks versus the Pale Hose.

Our model projects Newcomb for 3.5 strikeouts.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

