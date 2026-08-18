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2026 San Francisco 49ers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 San Francisco 49ers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The San Francisco 49ers face a tough test on Oct. 11, when they match up with the Seattle Seahawks as part of their 2026 schedule. Info on the 49ers' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. Wanting additional information on the San Francisco 49ers' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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49ers' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:35 p.m. ETRamsRams (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, AustraliaNetflix
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ETDolphins-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ETCardinals-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ETBroncos-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Seahawks-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonFOX
Monday, Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ETCommanders-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaABC/ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET@ Falcons-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaFOX

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