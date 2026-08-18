2026 San Francisco 49ers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The San Francisco 49ers face a tough test on Oct. 11, when they match up with the Seattle Seahawks as part of their 2026 schedule. Info on the 49ers' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. Wanting additional information on the San Francisco 49ers' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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49ers' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:35 p.m. ET Rams Rams (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia Netflix Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET Dolphins - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California FOX Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET Cardinals - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California FOX Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET Broncos - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Seahawks - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington FOX Monday, Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET Commanders - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California ABC/ESPN Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET @ Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

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