NFL
2026 San Francisco 49ers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The San Francisco 49ers face a tough test on Oct. 11, when they match up with the Seattle Seahawks as part of their 2026 schedule. Info on the 49ers' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. Wanting additional information on the San Francisco 49ers' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
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49ers' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:35 p.m. ET
|Rams
|Rams (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia
|Netflix
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Dolphins
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Cardinals
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Broncos
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Seahawks
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|FOX
|Monday, Oct. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Commanders
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Falcons
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|FOX