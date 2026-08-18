2026 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the campaign ahead, the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule includes an intriguing game against Houston Texans on Dec. 6. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's complete 2026 schedule. For info on the Pittsburgh Steelers, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC North, check out the below article.

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Steelers' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET Falcons Steelers (-3) | O/U: 41.5 Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania FOX Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET @ Patriots - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts CBS Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Bengals - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania CBS Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Browns - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET Colts - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania CBS Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET @ Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida CBS Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. ET Saints Steelers (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5 Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France NFL Network View Full Table ChevronDown

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