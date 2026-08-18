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2026 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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2026 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the campaign ahead, the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule includes an intriguing game against Houston Texans on Dec. 6. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's complete 2026 schedule. For info on the Pittsburgh Steelers, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC North, check out the below article.

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Steelers' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ETFalconsSteelers (-3) | O/U: 41.5Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET@ Patriots-Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsCBS
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ETBengals-Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaCBS
Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Browns-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ETColts-Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET@ Buccaneers-Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. ETSaintsSteelers (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5Stade de France, Saint-Denis, FranceNFL Network

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