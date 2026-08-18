NFL
2026 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
For the campaign ahead, the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule includes an intriguing game against Houston Texans on Dec. 6. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's complete 2026 schedule. For info on the Pittsburgh Steelers, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC North, check out the below article.
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Steelers' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|Falcons
|Steelers (-3) | O/U: 41.5
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Patriots
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bengals
|-
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|CBS
|Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Browns
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|Colts
|-
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|Saints
|Steelers (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5
|Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
|NFL Network