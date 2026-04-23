2026 NFL Draft Odds: Kenyon Sadiq's Best Fits and Where He'll Be Picked

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Where is Kenyon Sadiq Drafted?

There is no debate about who the best tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft is. Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq isn't just the top tight end in this class — he's arguably the most athletically gifted player at his position to enter the draft in a generation.

The question isn't whether he goes in Round 1. It's which franchise wins the lottery.

Here's a full breakdown of Sadiq's profile, the teams best positioned to land him, the current draft position odds, and what his selection means for fantasy football.

Who Is Kenyon Sadiq?

Sadiq is a 6'3", 241-pound tight end out of Oregon who put the entire scouting world on notice with one of the most freakish combine performances the position has ever produced. His 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine shattered the previous tight end record of 4.40 seconds set by Vernon Davis in 2006. He also posted a 43.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot-1 broad jump — making him only the third combine participant weighing at least 240 pounds to run sub-4.4 since 2003.

The numbers aren't a fluke. The speed shows up on tape every week.

A four-star recruit out of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Sadiq graduated high school early and enrolled at Oregon in 2023, where he spent two seasons backing up Terrance Ferguson — now a member of the Los Angeles Rams — before taking over as the starter in 2025. In his breakout junior season, he caught 51 passes for 560 yards and a team-high 8 touchdowns, earning Big Ten Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year and All-Big Ten First Team honors. He finished his career at Oregon with 82 catches for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns across three seasons.

The production is modest by some standards, but context matters: Sadiq is just 21 years old — one of the youngest prospects in the entire class — and spent two seasons in a support role before being handed the keys. He's been compared to Vernon Davis by NFL.com and to Trey McBride by CBS Sports; McBride set the NFL single-season reception record for tight ends last year with 126.

The ceiling is genuinely elite. Sadiq is the consensus TE1 on every major big board, ranked 24th overall by CBS Sports and 19th overall by PFF. One prominent evaluator called him "the best blocking tight end I've ever evaluated" while also praising his route-running and separation speed at the next level.

Kenyon Sadiq Draft Position Odds

The market has coalesced around Sadiq going somewhere in the range of picks 13–19, with Tampa Bay's No. 15 pick serving as the dividing line on the Over/Under.

Over/Under Draft Position: 15.5 — the Under (going at pick 15 or earlier) is the favored outcome at -150, reflecting the broad expectation that Tampa, Baltimore, or the Rams will pull the trigger before the Panthers can get to him at No. 19.

The current team-to-draft-Sadiq market (check FanDuel Sportsbook for live odds) features the following leading contenders:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Pick 15) — betting favorite

(Pick 15) — betting favorite Carolina Panthers (Pick 19) — nearly co-favorite

(Pick 19) — nearly co-favorite Baltimore Ravens (Pick 14) — strong contender

(Pick 14) — strong contender Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 23) — longer odds

(Pick 23) — longer odds Los Angeles Rams (Pick 13) — in the mix

The spread of landing spots across a seven-pick range tells you everything you need to know: nobody is certain where Sadiq goes, but everyone agrees he doesn't make it past No. 19.

Best Team Fits for Kenyon Sadiq

1. Baltimore Ravens (Pick 14) — The Most Natural Fit

The Ravens are the team that makes the most football sense, full stop.

Baltimore lost both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency this offseason, stripping the franchise of the tight end depth that defined John Harbaugh's offense for the better part of a decade. Mark Andrews is still on the roster, but the cupboard behind him is bare — and at 30 years old, Andrews is entering the back half of his career. Sadiq would step in as the clear TE2 immediately, develop under one of the best tight ends in NFL history, and eventually inherit the role as TE1 in Baltimore's offense.

The fit is culturally and schematically perfect. Harbaugh built his Baltimore dynasty on physical, versatile tight ends. Sadiq's blocking ability — which multiple evaluators have called historically elite — fits the Ravens' run-heavy identity, and his receiving upside gives Lamar Jackson a weapon that would be nearly impossible to cover in man coverage.

Multiple mock drafts have Baltimore taking Sadiq at No. 14, and one prominent analyst called him the right pick to "be the redzone threat that the Ravens really used Isaiah Likely as the last two years."

Why it might not happen: Baltimore has also been heavily linked to Penn State IOL Olaivavega Ioane, especially following the departure of center Tyler Linderbaum. Interior offensive line is a legitimate competing need. If the front office prioritizes the trenches, Sadiq could slip.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Pick 15) — The Betting Favorite

The Buccaneers sit at pick No. 15 and have been the consensus betting favorite to land Sadiq throughout the draft process. The reason is simple math: Sadiq's Over/Under line is 15.5, meaning oddsmakers believe Tampa is the most likely cut-off point if he isn't taken by Baltimore.

Tampa's tight end room features Cade Otton as the starter — steady, reliable, but not a gamebreaker — and not much else. Sadiq would instantly become the most electric pass-catcher the Buccaneers have at the position since the peak of Rob Gronkowski's tenure in Tampa. He'd give Baker Mayfield a legitimate seam-stretching weapon and a matchup nightmare in the red zone, in an offense that ranked in the bottom tier of tight end touchdown production last season.

The case against it: Tampa re-signed Otton and Ko Kieft this offseason, meaning the position isn't a fire alarm. They also have needs at edge rusher and offensive line that may pull them in a different direction.

Why it works: Because "we have a starter" and "we should draft a generational athlete at the position" are not mutually exclusive, especially at a spot where Sadiq might represent top-15 value.

3. Carolina Panthers (Pick 19) — The Best Offensive Fit

If Sadiq slips past Tampa, the Panthers would be the most dangerous destination from a fantasy football perspective.

Carolina has been aggressively building around quarterback Bryce Young, and 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is already in place as the WR1. Adding Sadiq to that offense — a 4.39-speed tight end who can work every level of the field — would give Young a formation nightmare for opposing defenses. Linebackers can't cover Sadiq in the seam. Safeties can't match his physicality at the point of attack. He could be the piece that elevates Carolina from an interesting young offense to a genuinely dangerous one.

The Panthers hold the No. 19 pick and have a legitimate shot at landing Sadiq if the top of the board goes the way most expect.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (Pick 9) — The Wildcard

The Chiefs are the long-shot that refuses to go away. With Travis Kelce entering what is widely expected to be the final season of his career, Kansas City's front office needs to plan for life after the greatest tight end in NFL history. Sadiq, at 21 years old and with Kelce as a mentor for a season, is as tantalizing a succession plan as exists in this draft.

The issue is purely positional: the Chiefs pick at No. 9, which would make Sadiq one of the highest-drafted tight ends in NFL history. Only Kyle Pitts (No. 4 overall, 2021) and a handful of others have gone in the top 10. The price feels steep when other positional needs exist, but Kansas City has historically prioritized talent over positional scarcity — and if Patrick Mahomes wants another Kelce, the Chiefs tend to find a way.

Some Kansas City beat writers have floated a trade-back scenario where the Chiefs move down from No. 9 and then trade back up in the late teens to land Sadiq — threading the needle between cost and value.

Fantasy Football Implications

Wherever Sadiq lands, he represents one of the most exciting rookie tight end investments since Brock Bowers went 13th overall in 2024. The speed, athleticism, and blocking versatility guarantee he sees the field early — and on the right team, early could mean Week 1 starter.

The Baltimore landing is probably the most fantasy-cautious outcome. With Mark Andrews still entrenched as TE1, Sadiq's target share could be limited in Year 1, though his upside in the red zone would still produce touchdowns.

The Carolina landing is the fantasy-aggressive outcome. No clear TE1 on the roster, a young quarterback who needs reliable weapons, and an offense that would use him as a centerpiece rather than a complement.

The Kansas City landing is the dynasty-league dream. A Kelce apprenticeship followed by inheriting one of the most productive tight end roles in NFL history.

Our NFL Draft Take

The Ravens at No. 14 is the best football fit, the Panthers at No. 19 is the best fantasy fit, and Tampa at No. 15 is where the money says he actually lands.

Whatever happens, Kenyon Sadiq will be one of the most-watched names on the board tonight. His combination of size, speed, and two-way ability as both a blocker and a receiver makes him the rarest of prospects — a tight end with genuine top-10 talent in a class where positional value will determine just how far he rises.

The tight end position has produced first-round picks in each of the last three drafts. Sadiq is the best of the bunch, and the team that gets him at picks 14, 15, or 19 will know it by midseason.

Check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest odds on Kenyon Sadiq's draft position and team destination. All odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in a state where sports betting is legal.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.