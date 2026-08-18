NFL
2026 New York Jets Schedule, Results, TV Channel
As part of their 2026 NFL schedule, the New York Jets have what is expected to be a tough matchup against the New England Patriots on Dec. 27. You can see the Jets' complete schedule below. Seeking additional details on the New York Jets' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Jets' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Titans
|Titans (-2.5) | O/U: 39.5
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|Packers
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Lions
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Bears
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|Browns
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Patriots
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|Dolphins
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS