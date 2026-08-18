2026 New York Jets Schedule, Results, TV Channel

As part of their 2026 NFL schedule, the New York Jets have what is expected to be a tough matchup against the New England Patriots on Dec. 27. You can see the Jets' complete schedule below. Seeking additional details on the New York Jets' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Jets' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET @ Titans Titans (-2.5) | O/U: 39.5 Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee CBS Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET Packers - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey FOX Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET @ Lions - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET @ Bears - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois FOX Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET Browns - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET @ Patriots - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts CBS Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET Dolphins - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

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