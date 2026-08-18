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2026 New York Jets Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 New York Jets Schedule, Results, TV Channel

As part of their 2026 NFL schedule, the New York Jets have what is expected to be a tough matchup against the New England Patriots on Dec. 27. You can see the Jets' complete schedule below. Seeking additional details on the New York Jets' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Jets' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET@ TitansTitans (-2.5) | O/U: 39.5Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeCBS
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ETPackers-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyFOX
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET@ Lions-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET@ Bears-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisFOX
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ETBrowns-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET@ Patriots-Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsCBS
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ETDolphins-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS

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