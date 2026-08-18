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2026 New England Patriots Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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2026 New England Patriots Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To kick off their 2026 campaign, the New England Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9. You can find the Patriots' full NFL schedule below. Looking for additional info on the New England Patriots' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Patriots' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ SeahawksSeahawks (-3.5) | O/U: 44.5Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ETSteelers-Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsCBS
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET@ Jaguars-EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET@ Bills-New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkCBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ETRaiders-Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsCBS
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ETJets-Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsCBS
Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Bears-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisAmazon Prime Video

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