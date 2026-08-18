NFL
2026 New England Patriots Schedule, Results, TV Channel
To kick off their 2026 campaign, the New England Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9. You can find the Patriots' full NFL schedule below. Looking for additional info on the New England Patriots' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
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Patriots' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Seahawks
|Seahawks (-3.5) | O/U: 44.5
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|Steelers
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jaguars
|-
|EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Bills
|-
|New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|Raiders
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|Jets
|-
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|CBS
|Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Bears
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|Amazon Prime Video