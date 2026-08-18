2026 New England Patriots Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To kick off their 2026 campaign, the New England Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9. You can find the Patriots' full NFL schedule below. Looking for additional info on the New England Patriots' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Patriots' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Seahawks Seahawks (-3.5) | O/U: 44.5 Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington NBC/Peacock Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET Steelers - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts CBS Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jaguars - EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida CBS Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET @ Bills - New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET Raiders - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts CBS Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET Jets - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts CBS Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Bears - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois Amazon Prime Video View Full Table ChevronDown

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