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NFL

2026 Los Angeles Rams Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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2026 Los Angeles Rams Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Los Angeles Rams' schedule for the 2026 season is highlighted by a matchup Jan. 10 that finds them colliding with the Seattle Seahawks. We cover the Rams' full NFL schedule in the article below. For details on the Los Angeles Rams, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC West, see the below article.

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Rams' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:35 p.m. ET49ersRams (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, AustraliaNetflix
Monday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ETGiants-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaABC/ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Broncos-Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, ColoradoNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET@ Eagles-Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaFOX
Monday, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ETBills-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaABC/ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:05 p.m. ETCardinals-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Raiders-Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaFOX

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