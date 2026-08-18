2026 Los Angeles Rams Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Los Angeles Rams' schedule for the 2026 season is highlighted by a matchup Jan. 10 that finds them colliding with the Seattle Seahawks. We cover the Rams' full NFL schedule in the article below. For details on the Los Angeles Rams, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC West, see the below article.

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Rams' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:35 p.m. ET 49ers Rams (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia Netflix Monday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET Giants - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California ABC/ESPN Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado NBC/Peacock Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET @ Eagles - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania FOX Monday, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET Bills - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California ABC/ESPN Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET Cardinals - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Raiders - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

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