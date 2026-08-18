NFL
2026 Los Angeles Rams Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Los Angeles Rams' schedule for the 2026 season is highlighted by a matchup Jan. 10 that finds them colliding with the Seattle Seahawks. We cover the Rams' full NFL schedule in the article below. For details on the Los Angeles Rams, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the NFC West, see the below article.
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Rams' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:35 p.m. ET
|49ers
|Rams (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia
|Netflix
|Monday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Giants
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Broncos
|-
|Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Eagles
|-
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|FOX
|Monday, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Bills
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Cardinals
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Raiders
|-
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|FOX