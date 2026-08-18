2026 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 season begins on Sept. 14, when they square off against the Denver Broncos. Details on the Chiefs' complete NFL schedule can be found below. For details on the Kansas City Chiefs, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC West, see the below article.

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Chiefs' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Monday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET Broncos Chiefs (-2.5) | O/U: 43.5 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri ABC/ESPN Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET Colts - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri NBC/Peacock Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET @ Dolphins - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida CBS Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Raiders - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada CBS Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET Chargers - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri CBS Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Seahawks - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington NBC/Peacock Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

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