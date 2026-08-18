FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2026 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2026 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 season begins on Sept. 14, when they square off against the Denver Broncos. Details on the Chiefs' complete NFL schedule can be found below. For details on the Kansas City Chiefs, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC West, see the below article.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Monday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ETBroncosChiefs (-2.5) | O/U: 43.5GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriABC/ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ETColts-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET@ Dolphins-Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Raiders-Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ETChargers-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriCBS
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Seahawks-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Broncos-Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, ColoradoCBS

Bet on the Kansas City Chiefs on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup