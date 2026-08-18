NFL
2026 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 season begins on Sept. 14, when they square off against the Denver Broncos. Details on the Chiefs' complete NFL schedule can be found below. For details on the Kansas City Chiefs, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC West, see the below article.
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Chiefs' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Monday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Broncos
|Chiefs (-2.5) | O/U: 43.5
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Colts
|-
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Dolphins
|-
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Raiders
|-
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Chargers
|-
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Seahawks
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Broncos
|-
|Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
|CBS