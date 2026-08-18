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NFL

2026 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To begin their 2026 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13. You can check out the Jaguars' full NFL schedule below. Seeking additional info on the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Jaguars' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ETBrownsJaguars (-7.5) | O/U: 40.5EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Broncos-Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, ColoradoCBS
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ETPatriots-EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET@ Bengals-Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OhioCBS
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ETEaglesEagles (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, EnglandNFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. ETTexansTexans (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5Wembley Stadium, London, EnglandNFL Network
Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ETColts-EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FloridaCBS

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