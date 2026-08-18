NFL
2026 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule, Results, TV Channel
To begin their 2026 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13. You can check out the Jaguars' full NFL schedule below. Seeking additional info on the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
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Jaguars' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|Browns
|Jaguars (-7.5) | O/U: 40.5
|EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Broncos
|-
|Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|Patriots
|-
|EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Bengals
|-
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|Eagles
|Eagles (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|NFL Network
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|Texans
|Texans (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5
|Wembley Stadium, London, England
|NFL Network
|Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
|Colts
|-
|EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|CBS