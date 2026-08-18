2026 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To begin their 2026 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13. You can check out the Jaguars' full NFL schedule below. Seeking additional info on the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Jaguars' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET Browns Jaguars (-7.5) | O/U: 40.5 EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida CBS Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado CBS Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Patriots - EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida CBS Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET @ Bengals - Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio CBS Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET Eagles Eagles (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. ET Texans Texans (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5 Wembley Stadium, London, England NFL Network Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET Colts - EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

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