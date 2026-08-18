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2026 Indianapolis Colts Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Indianapolis Colts Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Indianapolis Colts open their 2026 season with a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. For info on the Indianapolis Colts, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC South, check out the below article.

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Colts' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ETRavensRavens (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IndianaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Chiefs-GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ETTexans-Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IndianaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. ETCommandersColts (-1.5) | O/U: 49.5Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, EnglandNFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET@ Steelers-Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ETTitans-Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IndianaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET@ Vikings-U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaCBS

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