2026 Indianapolis Colts Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Indianapolis Colts open their 2026 season with a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. For info on the Indianapolis Colts, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC South, check out the below article.

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Colts' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET Ravens Ravens (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana CBS Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Chiefs - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri NBC/Peacock Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Texans - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana CBS Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET Commanders Colts (-1.5) | O/U: 49.5 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET @ Steelers - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania CBS Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET Titans - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET @ Vikings - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

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