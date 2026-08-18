NFL
2026 Indianapolis Colts Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Indianapolis Colts open their 2026 season with a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. For info on the Indianapolis Colts, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the AFC South, check out the below article.
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Colts' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|Ravens
|Ravens (-3.5) | O/U: 48.5
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Chiefs
|-
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|Texans
|-
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|Commanders
|Colts (-1.5) | O/U: 49.5
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|NFL Network
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Steelers
|-
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|Titans
|-
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Vikings
|-
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|CBS