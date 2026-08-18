NFL
2026 Houston Texans Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Houston Texans' 2026 NFL schedule kicks off on Sept. 13 with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's complete schedule. Seeking additional details on the Houston Texans' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texans' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bills
|Texans (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bengals
|-
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Colts
|-
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|Cowboys
|-
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Titans
|-
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|Jaguars
|Texans (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5
|Wembley Stadium, London, England
|NFL Network
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|Giants
|-
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|FOX