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NFL

2026 Houston Texans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Houston Texans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Houston Texans' 2026 NFL schedule kicks off on Sept. 13 with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's complete schedule. Seeking additional details on the Houston Texans' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Texans' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ETBillsTexans (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasCBS
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ETBengals-NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasCBS
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET@ Colts-Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IndianaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ETCowboys-NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasFOX
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET@ Titans-Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeCBS
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. ETJaguarsTexans (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5Wembley Stadium, London, EnglandNFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ETGiants-NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasFOX

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