2026 Houston Texans Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Houston Texans' 2026 NFL schedule kicks off on Sept. 13 with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's complete schedule. Seeking additional details on the Houston Texans' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Texans' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET Bills Texans (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5 NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas CBS Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET Bengals - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas CBS Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET @ Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana CBS Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET Cowboys - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas FOX Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET @ Titans - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee CBS Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. ET Jaguars Texans (-1.5) | O/U: 40.5 Wembley Stadium, London, England NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET Giants - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

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