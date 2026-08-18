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NFL

2026 Green Bay Packers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Green Bay Packers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Green Bay Packers figure to have their hands full on Nov. 25, when they square off against the Los Angeles Rams as part of their 2026 schedule. Details on the Packers' full NFL schedule can be seen below. For information on the Green Bay Packers, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC North, check out the below article.

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Packers' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ VikingsVikings (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET@ Jets-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyFOX
Thursday, Sept. 24 at 8:15 p.m. ETFalcons-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET@ Buccaneers-Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ETBears-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinFOX
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ETCowboys-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Lions-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX

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