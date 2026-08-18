2026 Green Bay Packers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Green Bay Packers figure to have their hands full on Nov. 25, when they square off against the Los Angeles Rams as part of their 2026 schedule. Details on the Packers' full NFL schedule can be seen below. For information on the Green Bay Packers, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC North, check out the below article.

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Packers' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Vikings Vikings (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota CBS Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jets - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey FOX Thursday, Sept. 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET Falcons - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET @ Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida FOX Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET Bears - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin FOX Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET Cowboys - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin NBC/Peacock Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Lions - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

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