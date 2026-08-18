NFL
2026 Green Bay Packers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Green Bay Packers figure to have their hands full on Nov. 25, when they square off against the Los Angeles Rams as part of their 2026 schedule. Details on the Packers' full NFL schedule can be seen below. For information on the Green Bay Packers, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC North, check out the below article.
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Packers' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Vikings
|Vikings (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jets
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|FOX
|Thursday, Sept. 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Falcons
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bears
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Cowboys
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Lions
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX