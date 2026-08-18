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2026 Detroit Lions Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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2026 Detroit Lions Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the season ahead, the Detroit Lions' schedule features an exciting game against New England Patriots on Nov. 15. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's complete 2026 schedule. Wanting additional info on the Detroit Lions' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Lions' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ETSaintsLions (-7) | O/U: 49.5Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX
Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ BillsBills (-3) | O/U: 52.5New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ETJets-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Panthers-Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North CarolinaNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Cardinals-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ETPackers-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX
Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ETVikings-Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFOX

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