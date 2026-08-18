2026 Detroit Lions Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the season ahead, the Detroit Lions' schedule features an exciting game against New England Patriots on Nov. 15. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's complete 2026 schedule. Wanting additional info on the Detroit Lions' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Lions' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET Saints Lions (-7) | O/U: 49.5 Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Bills Bills (-3) | O/U: 52.5 New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Jets - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Panthers - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina NBC/Peacock Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Cardinals - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET Packers - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET Vikings - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan FOX View Full Table ChevronDown

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