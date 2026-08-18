NFL
2026 Detroit Lions Schedule, Results, TV Channel
For the season ahead, the Detroit Lions' schedule features an exciting game against New England Patriots on Nov. 15. Check out the rest of this piece for info on the team's complete 2026 schedule. Wanting additional info on the Detroit Lions' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
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Lions' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|Saints
|Lions (-7) | O/U: 49.5
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX
|Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Bills
|Bills (-3) | O/U: 52.5
|New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|Jets
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Panthers
|-
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Cardinals
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Packers
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX
|Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
|Vikings
|-
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|FOX