FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2026 Cleveland Browns Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2026 Cleveland Browns Schedule, Results, TV Channel

On Sept. 13, the Cleveland Browns' 2026 season begins with a tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We cover the team's full NFL schedule in the article below. For information on the Cleveland Browns, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC North, read the below article.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET@ JaguarsJaguars (-7.5) | O/U: 40.5EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET@ Buccaneers-Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ETPanthers-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioFOX
Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. ETSteelers-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET@ Jets-MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyCBS
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ETRavens-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioFOX
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET@ Titans-Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeCBS

Bet on the Cleveland Browns on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup