2026 Cleveland Browns Schedule, Results, TV Channel

On Sept. 13, the Cleveland Browns' 2026 season begins with a tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We cover the team's full NFL schedule in the article below. For information on the Cleveland Browns, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC North, read the below article.

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Browns' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jaguars Jaguars (-7.5) | O/U: 40.5 EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida CBS Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET @ Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida CBS Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Panthers - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio FOX Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET Steelers - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET @ Jets - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey CBS Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET Ravens - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio FOX Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET @ Titans - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

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