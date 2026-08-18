NFL
2026 Cleveland Browns Schedule, Results, TV Channel
On Sept. 13, the Cleveland Browns' 2026 season begins with a tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We cover the team's full NFL schedule in the article below. For information on the Cleveland Browns, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they sit in the AFC North, read the below article.
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Browns' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jaguars
|Jaguars (-7.5) | O/U: 40.5
|EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|Panthers
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|FOX
|Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Steelers
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Jets
|-
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|Ravens
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Titans
|-
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
|CBS