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NFL

2026 Chicago Bears Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Chicago Bears Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To start their 2026 campaign, the Chicago Bears match up with the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 13. You can check out the Bears' complete NFL schedule below. Looking for additional information on the Chicago Bears' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Bears' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET@ PanthersBears (-2.5) | O/U: 47.5Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North CarolinaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ETVikings-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisFOX
Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ETEagles-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisABC/ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ETJets-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisFOX
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Packers-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinFOX
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET@ Falcons-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaFOX
Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ETPatriots-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisAmazon Prime Video

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