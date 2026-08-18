NFL
2026 Chicago Bears Schedule, Results, TV Channel
To start their 2026 campaign, the Chicago Bears match up with the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 13. You can check out the Bears' complete NFL schedule below. Looking for additional information on the Chicago Bears' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
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Bears' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Panthers
|Bears (-2.5) | O/U: 47.5
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|Vikings
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|FOX
|Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Eagles
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|Jets
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Packers
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Falcons
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|FOX
|Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Patriots
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|Amazon Prime Video