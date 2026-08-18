2026 Chicago Bears Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To start their 2026 campaign, the Chicago Bears match up with the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 13. You can check out the Bears' complete NFL schedule below. Looking for additional information on the Chicago Bears' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Bears' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET @ Panthers Bears (-2.5) | O/U: 47.5 Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina FOX Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET Vikings - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois FOX Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET Eagles - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois ABC/ESPN Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET Jets - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois FOX Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Packers - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin FOX Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET @ Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia FOX Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET Patriots - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois Amazon Prime Video View Full Table ChevronDown

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