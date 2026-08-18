NFL
2026 Carolina Panthers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Carolina Panthers' 2026 schedule features a showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 3. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. For info on the Carolina Panthers, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, see the below article.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Panthers' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bears
|Bears (-2.5) | O/U: 47.5
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Falcons
|-
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Browns
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Lions
|-
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|NBC/Peacock
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Eagles
|-
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET
|Buccaneers
|-
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
|FOX
|Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Packers
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|Amazon Prime Video