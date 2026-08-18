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2026 Carolina Panthers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Carolina Panthers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Carolina Panthers' 2026 schedule features a showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 3. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. For info on the Carolina Panthers, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, see the below article.

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Panthers' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ETBearsBears (-2.5) | O/U: 47.5Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North CarolinaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET@ Falcons-Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET@ Browns-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioFOX
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ETLions-Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North CarolinaNBC/Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET@ Eagles-Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ETBuccaneers-Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North CarolinaFOX
Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Packers-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinAmazon Prime Video

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