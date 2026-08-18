2026 Carolina Panthers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Carolina Panthers' 2026 schedule features a showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 3. For a glimpse at their full NFL schedule, keep reading. For info on the Carolina Panthers, including their 2026 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC South, see the below article.

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Panthers' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET Bears Bears (-2.5) | O/U: 47.5 Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina FOX Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET @ Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia FOX Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET @ Browns - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio FOX Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET Lions - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina NBC/Peacock Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET @ Eagles - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania CBS Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET Buccaneers - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina FOX Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Packers - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin Amazon Prime Video View Full Table ChevronDown

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