2026 Buffalo Bills Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To start their 2026 campaign, the Buffalo Bills take on the Houston Texans on Sept. 13. You can find the Bills' complete NFL schedule below. Seeking additional information on the Buffalo Bills' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Bills' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET @ Texans Texans (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5 NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas CBS Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. ET Lions Bills (-3) | O/U: 52.5 New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Chargers - New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York FOX Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET Patriots - New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York CBS Monday, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California ABC/ESPN Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Raiders - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada CBS Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET Ravens - New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York CBS View Full Table ChevronDown

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