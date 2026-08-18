NFL
2026 Buffalo Bills Schedule, Results, TV Channel
To start their 2026 campaign, the Buffalo Bills take on the Houston Texans on Sept. 13. You can find the Bills' complete NFL schedule below. Seeking additional information on the Buffalo Bills' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
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Bills' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Texans
|Texans (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|CBS
|Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Lions
|Bills (-3) | O/U: 52.5
|New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
|Chargers
|-
|New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|Patriots
|-
|New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|CBS
|Monday, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Rams
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Raiders
|-
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
|CBS
|Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
|Ravens
|-
|New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
|CBS