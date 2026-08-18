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NFL

2026 Buffalo Bills Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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2026 Buffalo Bills Schedule, Results, TV Channel

To start their 2026 campaign, the Buffalo Bills take on the Houston Texans on Sept. 13. You can find the Bills' complete NFL schedule below. Seeking additional information on the Buffalo Bills' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

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Bills' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET@ TexansTexans (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasCBS
Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. ETLionsBills (-3) | O/U: 52.5New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ETChargers-New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkFOX
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ETPatriots-New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkCBS
Monday, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Rams-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaABC/ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Raiders-Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NevadaCBS
Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ETRavens-New Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkCBS

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